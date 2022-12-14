We may observe our feces floating or other “strange” phenomena when going to the bathroom. Best not to underestimate them.

While we might feel a little disgusted looking at our body waste, actually checking them regularly can save our lives.

Il Our body always sends us signals when something is wrong, but often it is difficult to recognize them and even worse sometimes we do not investigate at all. We live one hectic everyday life and it is normal, when we return from work, to just want to relax. But we should pay more attention to our health, even doing something unpleasant, like looking at our feces.

Really over 50 we should perform an analysis own feces, to ward off the occult blood. The presence of blood, which may not be visible to the naked eye, could be the symptom of colorectal cancer. This is why specific analyzes prove to be an important preventive screening. Beyond that, though, there are other signs that it is better not to underestimate after going to the bathroom.

Stools that float, with mucus or too dark, these are all alarm bells that should not be underestimated

It can happen that we notice our feces floating in the toilet water, and they don’t always behave like this, quite the contrary. According to experts, this phenomenon is not necessarily the indicator of a health problem, but we could investigate further.

Indeed a recent study has discovered that the floating of the feces can depend on the gases produced by specific bacteria present in the intestine. We know that the microbiota is a “world” teeming with bacteria useful for the health of the whole organism. And that variations in its balance can give birth to diseases.

If we then look at the feces and we note the presence of mucus it is best to communicate this to the family doctor. Mucus is not infrequent in our body waste, but when it increases in quantity and above all if it has yellowish or dark colors it is the indicator of some problem. Among these could be ainfection in the intestinal tractthe irritable bowel syndromebut also Ragadi was o un’allergy to some food.

When we notice, then, some very dark or almost black stools we may be facing different situations. The alcohol consumption oh you certain foods (blueberries, licorice, beets or iron supplements) they make the stools darken a lot. But even occult blood has the same effect, and therefore it is better to investigate.

Il black stool phenomenon he comes also called “melena”when it comes to the presence of digested blood. The causes can be various, in addition to bleeding from an upper part of the digestive system. For example we could be facing ulcers, gastritis or diverticula. We recall that also theexcessive intake of drugs or NSAIDs causes this phenomenon.

So always better to take a minute and check the health of our feces, because in doing so we also control that of the whole body. And at the slightest doubt we should not hesitate to ask our doctor for advice of trust.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)