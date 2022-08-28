Listen to the audio version of the article

More than a social network, Be Real is an intelligent provocation towards Instagram, the influencers and the aesthetics of the rich, beautiful, happy and winning that dominates social platforms for very young people.

The app was born in 2020 by two French guys: Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perau. After having had some success in France, it exploded this summer in the United States especially on university campuses. Right where Facebook was born.

How does it work? The app is loaded on the smartphone. Then: once a day, at a different time each day, users get a single notification asking them to take two photos simultaneously. The first one you shoot with the front lens of the phone, the one for selfies, the other through with the rear camera. You have two minutes to take these photos and decide whether or not to post them on your profile: people who want to take their photos of the day at a different time can do so, but the app reports very clearly who posted the photos outside. of the two minutes of time established.

The point is to be honest with ourselves and with others. The platform’s motto is “BeReal is life, real life, and this life is without filters”. That is to publish photos without filters to make us more beautiful, funnier or otherwise different from what we are.

Those who frequent social networks in particular TikTok and Instagram know well how the common thread that moves the success of many of these new content creators is money. They flex wealth, as they say in the jargon. That is, they flaunt their money, their status, clothing, VIP acquaintances like the Paninari of the Eighties did with Moncler down jackets or Naj-Oleari bags.