Florence, April 3, 2023 – Prevention, we change. Ispro (the Institute for the study, prevention and oncological network) is working on a plan that will be on the table of the regional councilor for the right to health in two weeks, Simone Bezzini.

The reorganization will start within the summer with a major communication campaign. Lots of news.

Although for cervical cancer screening it is among those that have a higher response rate and that the Tuscany based on the data of the new guarantee system (which calculates the percentage of adherents on the Istat population), both among the large regions that has the best results, in terms of prevention, improving is a contribution to collective health and health care costs. Based on data from the last validated year (2021), the response to the Pap test in Tuscany was 64.1% compared to 56.3% in 2020.

They only did better Trentino, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Umbria. The Tuscan data is naturally the result of an average between territories: there are areas with a very low response, others with higher efficiency.

The prevention exams towards which the population is more refractory are the screening against colon cancer: la membership percentage in this case it remains everywhere below 50%.

At Ispro – which is responsible for coordinating the screening activity, while the organization of calls and services then remains with the healthcare companies – we realized that the system of calling only with the letter sent by post is outdated .

Also because the number of people who, for various reasons, is not reached is very high. In the Florentine area alone, a ‘cleaning up’ of the health registry was carried out which made it possible to correct 12,000 addresses that are no longer current.

So how will the system change? Among the most interesting things will leave an experimental initiative of multiscreening, only in the Florentine area, which will make it possible to carry out all the screenings in a single day on a latest generation mobile clinic, with the ‘prevention caravan’.

To further sensitize refractory citizens, communication channels will be renewed: much less will be wagered on billboards which seems to no longer garner much attention, using social channels more.

Then, to overcome the problem of unexpected invitations, we will intervene on the calling method. The paper letter will remain and will also be signed by the family doctor: for invitations to actually arrive at their destination Ispro is also working with Estar and Poste. But the letter will be joined by a new and more modern tool.

Not being able to use text messages due to related problems to privacy a Prevention portal and an App will be created where you can book and even change the day independently. Once registered, an alert system will notify citizens when the time of the exam is approaching.

A further novelty will also be introduced. For the pap test whoever wants to – advanced women and with limited times – will be able to do the self-collection. With Covid we’ve gotten used to swabbing ourselves.