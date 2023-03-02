Great expectations for the extraordinary event visible to the naked eye throughout Italy: the “kiss” between Jupiter and Venus scheduled for today, March 1st but their approach has already been visible for several days. The conjunction between Jupiter and Venus is one of the most interesting and spectacular astronomical events of 2023 to observe. The conjunction between Jupiter and Venus will be visible starting tonight after sunset, but will be even more visible tomorrow and on March 2nd. To recognize them, just remember that the brightest light is always that of Venus and will be under the light of Jupiter. On March 2, the situation is reversed: Venus will be below and Jupiter will be above.







