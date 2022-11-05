Never keep this object to which we are all particularly attached to the bedside table. Be careful!

It is no secret that i cell phones emit electromagnetic radiation, but are they harmful? The CDC says there is no evidence of harm. But the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer calls radiation “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” and recent research, including a disturbing 2009 study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, has drawn similar conclusions.

No to the cell phone on the bedside table: all the health risks

Some people are so attached to their cell phone that they keep it on their nightstand or even under their pillow. Bad idea. Cell phones emit electromagnetic radiation whenever they are on, which means that sleeping with one nearby increases exposure throughout the night. What to do?

Put the phone in “airplane mode” (which turns off the transceiver) or turn it off. If you need to be available for calls, place the phone several meters away from the bed.

Pockets and bras are a great place to keep your cell phone, right?

Dr. Davis says no, noting that the body’s absorption of cell phone signals dramatically decreases with distance. A phone held a few inches from the body delivers hundreds of times less radiation to the body than one held against the skin.

Why should parents discourage children from holding cell phones to their ears? Because their skulls are thinner and their brains are still growing rapidly. Thinner skulls can’t block cell phone radiation, says Dr. Davis. If cell phone radiation causes damage, cell phones are probably more dangerous for children. According to Dr. Davis, what should children do? Using a landline, texting, hands-free or a headset – anything to keep cell phones out of your head.

The weaker the signal shown on the mobile phone display, the stronger the signal emitted by the mobile phone. And the stronger the signal, the greater the amount of radiation transmitted to the body. Dr. Davis says that if possible, when the signal is weak, it is best to use a landline phone, speakerphone, or headset.