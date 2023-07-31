All in the same boat – Vita.it

protagonists of this adventure are children and adults with disabilities, mental or social discomfort. And the sea, which the Tender Foundation has allowed them to sail since 2007. Not “simply” by inviting them on board the sailing brig flying the flag of the Navy called Nave Italia, but making them sailors, protagonists of their own navigation. “For a few days their lives will be turned upside down. Will be sea ​​life: an emotionally strong experience that can change their lives even once they return to the ground», he explains Angela Maria Campopsychologist of the Foundation.

From 2007 to today the ship has embarked approx 7,000 people between passengers of the associations involved, operators and volunteers. And for many it’s their first time on a boat, some are even afraid of the water or shy about putting on a bathing suit because they can see scars from an illness that has changed their body. But all are united by desire to get involvedOf get back in control of your own life, to overcome one’s limits by discovering unexpected abilities. And what you experience in the waves, for five days, in the Italian seas is a sort of “adventure therapy” that serves more as a turning point in the life of those who, due to an illness or a form of disability, are going through or has gone through a difficult moment in his life. And the Nave Italia method has shown in recent years to work, precisely because it is flexible, to positively influence the well-being of those experiencing hardship or disability.

The brig is a 61-metre vessel, on which I am present a crew of the Navy and a scientific staff of the Foundation, and this year it set sail in mid-April from the port of La Spezia to touch, within about six months, the Italian ports of Genoa, Savona, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Olbia and Cagliari. On board, on an almost weekly basis, this year 23 non-profit associations and organizations from all over Italy and a third sector organization that even arrives from South Africa to experience how life at sea can be therapeutic. A method that this year also received the Medal of the President of the Republic for “the solidarity campaign 2023”.

Nave Italia is following yours “solidarity route” since 2007: since then it has traveled over 40,000 miles, promoting “the culture of the sea and navigation as tools for education, training, social inclusion and support for rehabilitation therapy”, recalls theAdmiral Giorgio Lazio, who is also President of the Tender to Nave Italia Foundation. After the difficult pandemic period, which in any case saw the ship operate without interruption even if in a reduced form, already in 2022 we returned «to sail at full sail with a rich calendar which, also for this 2023 – continues the admiral – will see on board over twenty ambitious projects which we hope will further benefit the consolidation of the Nave Italia methodin which we strongly believe, for the creation of a more inclusive and barrier-free society”.

I positive results of the Nave Italia method are «scientifically proven by a “quality control” that is carried out together with three universities – he explains Paul Cornaglia Ferraris, Scientific Director of the Foundation. In particular, the analysis of beneficial effects on adolescent sailors is created together with the Catholic University of Milan, while theself-esteem intervention to change the behavior with the University of Perugia, ei benefits for the elderly with cognitive impairment together with the University of Bergamo». In 2022 alone, 239 people benefited from the Nave Italia method, including children, adolescents, adults, the elderly and 91 operators.

We get on board, often, with the prejudice of not making it, with parents or caregivers who leave their mobile phone, convinced that they have to go and pick up their loved one at the first port of disembarkation. «No one would have ever thought, not even herself, that an eighty-four year old who walks with a cane – the Scientific Director continues – would be able to climb a ship’s mast, lead an active life and feel more integrated. Or that the children, embarked on the brig with a functional recovery project carried out by the Child Jesus, obtained an improvement in balance».

The originality, in fact, also lies in the Navy crew that «teaches the discipline of the sea, which is effective because it has the same rules as life and they apply to everyone. The sea is inclusive in this and gives everyone a specific role. This makes people more autonomous, strengthens their self-esteem and their ability to do».

This year, after a selection of the projects of 50 associations, the 23 crews were identified, which will alternate until November. Among them are 15- to 23-year-old boys from marginalized communities who live in slums (unhealthy urban areas without sanitation and social services) of the big cities of South Africa and who will approach the world of sailing with the project Academy to Italypromoted by the “Roval Cape Yacht Club Sailing Academy” of Cape Town.

Or patients aged 12 to 18, suffering from oncohaematological diseases, followed at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome together with the Proton Therapy center in Trento who are part of the “It’s time to sail” project, promoted by Agop – Pediatric Oncology Parents Association.

In the first week of August, it will be the turn of the patients followed by the Oncohematology Department of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome. “The Pirates of the Gianicolo”, this is the name of the project, is an integral part of the treatment process and has the main objective of making young people aged between 12 and 19 experience new skills and behaviors within an adventurous setting such as that of the brigantine. In October, then, the 2023 season will end with people, between 16 and 40 years old, with autism spectrum disorder participating in the “Autonomi” project, proposed by the “II domani dell’utismo” foundation of La Spezia, with the aim of accompanying them on a path aimed at independence to guarantee them an adequate future outside an institution, when their parents are gone.

due to aggressive therapies, they have lost the possibility of having children – the days on the brig will also be the scene of a new way of working, using the tools of coaching PoY (training yourself to say your point of view, to want to make an extreme synthesis of this methodology) and role-playing techniques.

