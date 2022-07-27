Although Apple showed off the iPhone 13 series in 2021, the 13 Mini and regular 13 have no more than 4 GB of RAM. But what does it do when it really flows like it does in the iPhone?

Now, news is that Apple, on the other hand, is going to take things to the next level with the iPhone 14 and 14 Max. These models are said to get 4 GB RAM of LPDDR6 type. It’s comparable to the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which seem to get the same amount of RAM, but LPDDR5 instead. sounds good. With Apple opting to upgrade the RAM memory, one wonders what their plans are for the future 🙂

https://www.macrumors.com/2022/07/25/iphone-14-pro-faster-newer-6gb-ram/