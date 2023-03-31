We have both pharmacological treatments and natural remedies against allergies available: this is how Nature helps us.

We are in spring and many people are beginning to experience the discomforts of pollen allergies. But there are many forms of allergies, for the most varied causes: here’s how to best cure them.

Episodes Of allergic reaction to a food or substance they are much more frequent than we can imagine. Interesting a person his 4and can appear at any point in life. It is mistakenly thought that being allergic is innate, but the manifestations can also be only temporary.

What are allergies and how to distinguish them from intolerances

Generally, allergy sufferers suffer from relatively mild, or at least controllable, ailments. More rarely they can occur extreme events such as anaphylactic shock. In both cases, when the person comes into contact with the substance to which he is allergic, he manifests within a few minutes symptoms, which may include sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, eczema e hivesand also breathing difficulties, forms of asthma e wheezing of the lungs.

In case of anaphylactic shock the symptoms are obviously more serious and it is necessary intervene very quickly to avoid even fatal outcomes. Anaphylaxis causes acute respiratory distressclosure of the glottissometimes theenlargement of the lymph nodessudden drop in blood pressure, accelerated heartbeat. To stop the event you need the administration of adrenaline and immediate hospital care.

However, you also need to be able to distinguish between: allergy, hypersensitivity e intolerance.

In the first case, the subject has a specific reaction of the immune system when it comes into contact with a substance that is harmless to all others (e.g. mites, animal hair, mold/dust, food allergens, nickel, pollen from trees or plants);

when it comes into contact with a substance that is harmless to all others (e.g. mites, animal hair, mold/dust, food allergens, nickel, pollen from trees or plants); in the second case we have a effect amplified following contact/ingestion of a substance (e.g. caffeine which can cause severe heart palpitations);

(e.g. caffeine which can cause severe heart palpitations); finally, when we talk about intolerance we are referring to something that causes unwanted effects (e.g. gastrointestinal problems) but does not involve the immune systemunlike the other two conditions.

What are the medicines to treat allergies?

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, you often don’t realize you’re allergic to something until symptoms appear. Once an allergy has been diagnosed, your doctor can prescribe certain medications that go to soothe the symptoms: the most common medicines are the antihistamines and those cortisone; in some cases, a sort of “vaccination” is carried out to the allergic person, i.e. aimmunotherapyto help the body make the right amount of antibodies against the substance.

8 Natural Remedies against Allergies

They exist in nature numerous substances that can help prevent and soothe the symptoms of allergic attacks. Obviously, even if they are natural elements, you should always consult your doctor before taking them. As we know, in fact, they can still cause side effectso interact with drugs or other substances. Generally speaking, however, some natural substances have specific effects, and can be produced in various formulations (mother tincture, capsules, macerates, lotions, infusions, etc.), obviously by expert personnel.

Ribes nigrum L. ( Blackcurrant ) : it is also known as the “natural cortisone”; it has powerful anti-inflammatory actions and is widely used when the subject does not respond to drugs;

: it is also known as the “natural cortisone”; it has powerful anti-inflammatory actions and is widely used when the subject does not respond to drugs; Beech, Fagus sylvatica L. : carries out an antihistamine action, because it inhibits the production of histamine;

: carries out an antihistamine action, because it inhibits the production of histamine; White hornbeam, Carpinus betulus L. : it is used to fight inflammation, to avoid the production of catarrh, as a cough and spasm sedative;

: it is used to fight inflammation, to avoid the production of catarrh, as a cough and spasm sedative; Greater plantain, Plantago major L. : also in this case it has a similar effect to Cortisone and is used to treat allergic asthma and allergic rhinitis, but also episodes of skin itching;

: also in this case it has a similar effect to Cortisone and is used to treat allergic asthma and allergic rhinitis, but also episodes of skin itching; Helichrysum, Helichrysum italicum G. Don.: widely used in case of pollen allergy;

widely used in case of pollen allergy; Perilla frutescens (L.) Britton: implements an antihistamine action, because it inhibits the production of histamine;

implements an antihistamine action, because it inhibits the production of histamine; Euphrasia L. (eye drops, infusion, lotion) : with its anti-inflammatory action, it is used above all in cases of conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis;

: with its anti-inflammatory action, it is used above all in cases of conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis; Onion, Allium cepa L.: excellent healing properties against allergic rhinitis and hay fever.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)