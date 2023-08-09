Home » all models coming soon
Health

by admin
The electric car market is experiencing a moment of real revolution. With a growing focus on sustainability and the environment, automakers are offering increasingly affordable and feature-rich models.

The price war

A real one has recently begun “price war” in the electric car sector. The dealerships are challenging each other with discounts and attractive offers to conquer an increasingly large share of the market.

Crazy models for less than 15,000 euros

Some new electric models are available or will be available during the year at a price of less than 15,000 euros. This means that an increasing number of people can access the innovation and benefits of electric cars.

Here are some of the more interesting models to come out:

Geely Geometry Panda Mini
Zeekr X
Nowhere E10X 2023

In China, the Sehol E10X can even be purchased starting from 7,000 euros.

The Zeekr X instead shares the powertrain with the Smart #1

Why opt for an electric car?

It’s not just about saving money. Electric cars guarantee lower emissions, a quiet drive and, in the long term, lower running costs compared to traditional combustion cars. Furthermore, with continuous technological innovations, the range of batteries is rapidly improving, making these vehicles ever more practical for everyday use.

Thanks to growing competition and public interest, in the coming months it will be possible to access cutting-edge models without emptying your wallet. If you’re considering buying an electric vehicle, now could be the perfect time to take the plunge.

