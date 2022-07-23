Home Health All On Board – All On Board
Health

All On Board – All On Board

by admin
All On Board – All On Board

During the “Adapting Video Games for Tabletop Play” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was just revealed that the recently announced virtual reality board game platform All On Board will be licensing The Binding of Isaac game. The game will be an “interactive and social VR experience,” we were told in a press release, which will be called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls,” and will come from developers Edmund McMillen and Maestro Media .

We haven’t been told much about this Isaac board game binding so far, other than that it will take advantage of All On Board’s social and gaming features, and when All On Board arrives on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR-enabled devices in 2023 It will appear as one of the launch games when it debuts last year.

The All On Board developers also revealed that the game will get a flat-screen TV guest mode feature, which will allow friends who don’t have a VR headset nearby to play with those who do, completely free.

In other All OnBoard news, we’ve been told that the game has reached its full Kickstarter goal and did so in just 48 hours. That being said, fans can continue to back the game on Kickstarter to gain access to the platform ahead of launch, as well as get access to various exclusives and more.

See also  "I have not been well" health problem for Michelle Hunziker: Silvia Toffanin displaced

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy