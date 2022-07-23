During the “Adapting Video Games for Tabletop Play” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was just revealed that the recently announced virtual reality board game platform All On Board will be licensing The Binding of Isaac game. The game will be an “interactive and social VR experience,” we were told in a press release, which will be called “The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls,” and will come from developers Edmund McMillen and Maestro Media .

We haven’t been told much about this Isaac board game binding so far, other than that it will take advantage of All On Board’s social and gaming features, and when All On Board arrives on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR-enabled devices in 2023 It will appear as one of the launch games when it debuts last year.

The All On Board developers also revealed that the game will get a flat-screen TV guest mode feature, which will allow friends who don’t have a VR headset nearby to play with those who do, completely free.

In other All OnBoard news, we’ve been told that the game has reached its full Kickstarter goal and did so in just 48 hours. That being said, fans can continue to back the game on Kickstarter to gain access to the platform ahead of launch, as well as get access to various exclusives and more.