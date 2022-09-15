The case of health cards without a microchip continues to be discussed. In fact, for some time now the card that is used for everything related to the national health system has arrived in the homes of Italians without the traditional microchip which serves to give all the data of each individual citizen for bookings of visits, drugs or hospital admissions.

To avoid the case, the Ministry of Health has made it known that the chip of the expired card can still be used for all public health services. Behind this misunderstanding is the lack of materials to produce the microchips that must be installed on the cards.

And among the unfortunates there is also Claudio Borghi of the League who posted the photo of his new card on social media with a not so veiled criticism of the ministry led by Roberto Speranza: “Anyone who cares about digital identity has something to rejoice … new health card (above) arrived” all plastic “due to lack of microchips”. In short, still sparks between the Carroccio and Speranza. And this time Covid has nothing to do with it …