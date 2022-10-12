Home Health all products at risk
Health

all products at risk

by admin
all products at risk

Not just wurstel and salmon sandwiches, the Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of a batch of pancakes from a French company

Posted on:

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Degree in Communication Sciences at Sapienza and master in Digital Journalism at Pul in Rome, he has been a professional journalist since 2007. He has worked as an editor in several local newspapers and, subsequently, has held the same role for national news sites, for which he has also followed the social channels.







After frankfurters and sandwiches, the Listeria alarm leads to the withdrawal of another product from supermarkets. The Ministry of Health has published a recall announcement for the six-packs of the chocolate pancakes of the French brand Bernard Jarnoux Crepier. This is, to be exact, the production batch 256 which was recalled by the ministry due to the risk of the presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

You may also like

Sorrento, 17 year old burned at school: dangerous...

Blood group Er: that’s what we know

Parkinson’s disease: those early signs not to be...

India is fighting against antibiotic resistance (which kills...

Healthy Diet | here are the foods to...

Swollen belly, a symptom too often underestimated: when...

DIABETES: what you have to drink every morning...

Covid data: 65,925 positive and 80 victims. Rate...

Vaccines, green light for the agreement with pharmacies...

here is the damage to our health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy