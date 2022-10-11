Degree in Communication Sciences at Sapienza and master in Digital Journalism at Pul in Rome, he has been a professional journalist since 2007. He has worked as an editor in several local newspapers and, subsequently, has held the same role for national news sites, for which he has also followed the social channels.











41











After frankfurters and sandwiches, the Listeria alarm leads to the withdrawal of another product from supermarkets. The Ministry of Health has published a recall announcement for the six-packs of the chocolate pancakes of the French brand Bernard Jarnoux Crepier. This is, to be exact, the production batch 256 which was recalled by the ministry due to the risk of the presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria, the recall ordered by the Ministry of Health

The indications of the Ministry of Health are similar to those that led to the recall of the other products. The pancakes, in fact, have been reported for “microbiological non-compliance, possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes”. In the recall model published on the website of the Ministry of Health there is also a photo of the product.

The recommendation to customers who have purchased the product is not to consume it and return it to the point of sale to obtain a refund or replacement. The packs of pancakes produced by Creperie Jarnoux expire on 11/10/2022. The factory identification mark is FR 22.093.041.CE.

Maybe you might be interested Listeria, not just wurstel: sandwiches of a well-known brand withdrawn from supermarkets. What risks those who eat them After the frankfurters, it’s up to the sandwiches: the Ministry of Health has withdrawn those of a well-known brand from supermarkets, Listeria risk

The case of Listeria-contaminated sausages

At the end of September, on the 28th to be exact, the Ministry of Health had recalled for the same reason some batches of wurstel based on poultry meat produced by the “Tre Valli”, specifically the frankfurters Woody There.

The same company, as a precaution, had proceeded with the withdrawal of the products indicated, specifying, however, that if well preserved and if cooked according to the instructions, the products are not dangerous.

What is the Listeria bacterium and how to avoid contagion

The bacterium of Listeria monocytogenes, responsible for listeriosis, can contaminate food products such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats and slightly seasoned sausages. The bacterium is very resistant to temperature basse, but not at the high ones. For this reason, proper cooking of food is recommended to avoid contagion.

Photo source: Ministry of Health

The package of pancakes withdrawn from supermarkets

Two victims due to the Listeria bacterium in recent days

The contagion occurs via food. Those most at risk are those who are fragile and already debilitated.

In recent days an 83-year-old from Alexandria died after eating gods raw chicken frankfurters.

Maybe you might be interested Listeria in frankfurters, all infected foods withdrawn from supermarkets: what to do to avoid getting infected The Ministry of Health raises the alarm for several clinical cases of listeriosis, caused by the bacterium Listeria present in some foods: what to do See also What happens to people who eat dark chocolate to lower their blood sugar? Incredible

The latest victim was recorded in Bojano, in the province of Campobasso, where a 75-year-old died after eating ricotta. Medical tests revealed the presence of the bacterium of Listeria monocytogenes.

FAQ HOW DO YOU TAKE THE LISTERY?





The bacterium is transmitted to humans via food, with the consumption of badly stored foods and eaten raw. WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF LISTERIOSIS?





The infection is usually asymptomatic. But it can manifest itself with flu-like symptoms (fever, pains) and gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting and diarrhea). In severe cases it can cause meningitis, high fever, miscarriage and septicemia, and lead to death HOW DO YOU KILL THE LISTERY?





By cooking the food at least 65 degrees. But be careful: contamination can also occur after cooking, for example in the refrigerator. For this it is always better to heat the leftovers.



<br />

