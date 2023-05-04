all ready in Udine- breaking latest news

Official formations Udinese (3-5-1-1): Sylvester; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Nestorovsky. Trainer: Thin.

7.44 pm – Warm-up in progress at the Dacia Arena

Very hot weather. Napoli warms up on the Udinese field

7.41 pm – Udinese’s official line-up:

Sottil also provided the official list for tonight’s match at 8.45pm: Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Nestorovsky.

19:41 – The official formation of Napoli:

Spalletti’s squad includes Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Ndombele, Elmas, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

19:37 – The theaters of Naples celebrate: “L’Opera delle Opere”

Even the places of culture in Naples, such as the theatres, dress up for the third championship of the blue team, probably arriving this evening after the Udinese-Naples: on the facade of the Teatro San Carlo, the oldest opera house in the world still in business, a blue banner was displayed with the inscription: Â«L’opera delle opere… Napoli Campione d’Italia!Â» and the shield with the number 3, signed Â«The workers of the Teatro di San Charles». A little less than 2 km away, the Bellini Theater also joined the celebrations: on the facade of the theater, in via Conte di Ruvo, the blue banner appeared with the inscription “This season was the end of the world!Â», which recalls the slogan of Bellini’s 2022-23 theater season.

19:29 – Reja at the Udine stadium to cheer on his Napoli

Edy Reja, from Friuli and former coach of Napoli between 2005 and 2009, talks about the blue scudetto in front of the Dacia Arena in Udine, where the point that will award the scudetto could arrive: Â«I hope to celebrate today, I am here on purpose to This. Come on Naples!

19:20 – The Napoli bus towards the stadium

Shortly after 7 pm the Napoli bus left the “Là di Moret” hotel to travel the approximately 4 km that separate it from piazzale Repubblica, where the Dacia Arena is located. A few hundred Azzurri fans accompanied the journey.

7.03 pm – The all-blue crib: it’s already Christmas in Naples

In San Gregorio Armeno, the famous street of nativity scenes, the statuettes of the footballers could not be missing (they have already been present for a few weeks): in fact, some craftsmen have created the entire Napoli squad, including that of coach Spalletti. And in a more “traditional” nativity scene, one of the Magi is, obviously, Aurelio De Laurentiis. Which delivers, instead of the gold, the third championship to the Holy Family. Together with Viktor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. There are seven months and three weeks until Christmas, but it will probably be like this in the homes of the Azzurri fans, whatever happens tonight. See also Einstein's rare and imperfect notes, sold at auction for 11 million euros

18:53 – In Naples for hours there has been a party on the Lungomare and at Maradona (with radios)

Since the early afternoon, thousands of fans have been waiting in front of the gates of the Maradona stadium. Lots of families and lots of kids. Flags and scarves, but also “trumpets” and blue confetti, almost as if it were Carnival. A single chorus echoes, which has become the mantra of recent months: “I’ll be with you and you mustn’t give up, we have a dream in our hearts, Naples will be champion again”. Very few cars, almost all of the residents, around the Fuorigrotta district in Naples, which has been armored by the police for some hours. And many have decided, however, to gather on the Lungomare di Napoli and in Piazza del Plebiscito. They will follow the game as in the eighties: on the radio.

6.35 pm – Public order in Udine and the tricolors (for the Alpini, though)

In the Dacia Arena (25,132 seats) it is estimated there may be over 11,000 Napoli fans distributed in all sectors, including the Curva Sud where a further presence of the forces of order is therefore expected. The security measures also concern the garrison of the Â«LÃ di MoretÂ» hotel where the team coached by Luciano Spalletti spends the night. Furthermore, the Udinese Sports Association has decided to bring forward the closing of the gates of its headquarters to 6 pm today in view of the match, as it is located in one of the areas with the greatest influx of fans to the stadium.

Udine is covered in the tricolors for the Alpini rally (from 11 to 14 May)a singular coincidence with the probable celebration of the Napoli championship. Meanwhile, for today the city is armored with hundreds of agents who are already guarding the Rizzi area, where the stadium is located, and other areas of the city. You also activate a helicopter, riot control dogs and agents specialized in using drones.

18:20 – The concert by the AC Milan fan Lazza and the choirs

18:01 – The blue choir: «Friulano, you know what? You didn’t win with Zico either»

5.33 pm – Spalletti “grandfather” of the Scudetto

Luciano Spalletti’s long wait to win his first scudetto in Italy will also lead him to set another record. With the victory of this championship, the Napoli coach becomes the “oldest” coach to lift the trophy in Serie A. If it will happen today, at 64 years and 58 days. The second one? Maurizio Sarri with Juventus, who in 2020, on July 26, was 61 years and 198 days old (followed by Nils Liedholm with Roma 1983, Vujadin Boskov with Sampdoria 1991 and Fulvio Bernardini with Bologna 1964). See also Colorectal screening: the kit arrives to be collected at the pharmacy for those who receive the reminder

17:09 – Will May 4th be the right time? 12,058 days after the last time

One point in Udine, and Napoli will arithmetically celebrate the Scudetto 12,058 days after the last time, that is 33 years and 5 days after 29 April 1990. A very long wait, second only to the one Roma had between winning the title in 1942 and 1983 in Serie A.

4.45 pm – Miss Italy 1984 supports Naples

Susanna Huckstep, former model, Miss Italy in 1984, this evening will be glued in front of the TV to follow the team in Trieste. Surname of British origin from her father, Giuliana by birth and with a heart that beats for Napoli, married to a Neapolitan entrepreneur, who passed on her passion for football, for some time she has had her own ritual that she does not give up never. Attend matches with friends, at each other’s houses. “I’m the only one from Trieste in the group, we’re called scugnizze, the others are all Neapolitan,” she tells the agency. Ansa “but they welcomed me with open arms.”

16:38 – Radiant day in Naples

For the fans who will watch the match from Naples – on the big screens of San Paolo/Maradona, in bars, at home – it will be a fresh and bright evening. At 16.30 there are 21 degrees perceived.

16:31 – Holders on the field for the Tricolor

(Monica Scozzafava) Tonight Napoli will take the field at the Dacia Arena against Udinese with the starting team, excluding the injured Mario Rui, to certify the supremacy of the game and return to Naples with the Scudetto on his chest. The party has been ready for a week – pedestrian areas and the Maradona stadium open with fifty thousand fans following the event on the big screens – now it’s only a matter of hours and Napoli will go down in history with the conquest of the third tricolor, the first after Diego. “I had no other choice – admits Spalletti -. I came here with only one goal and after all I had no way out. Before me, authoritative coaches had come close, my son told me that I had to accept De Laurentiis’ proposal but “only to win”». Promise kept, goal that Lucio reaches for the first time in Italy (two championships won in Russia) and that somehow repays him for the sacrifices and work done in prestigious squares such as Rome and Milan. “But here it’s something different – he says – it’s an ultra-luxury Scudetto”. The praise to Partenope it is the dish that he serves with sweetness: «The Neapolitans know very well that the city is beautiful… But how much it really is can be said better by those who, like me, are guests of it. Why those who have always had it in front of their eyes cannot be struck by it like those who suddenly appear in front of them one day». See also This is what happens in the body when you have spring fever

