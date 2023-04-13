Thursday 13 April 2023 – 7.30pm

The works are completed, only the certifications remain to be awaited in order to be able to reopen safely. After that, the high school gymnasium in the school village will reopen to students.

Word of Massimiliano Angori, president of the Province of Pisa, the reference body for high school buildings. “To date the construction works in the gymnasium of the XXV Aprile are finishedthe certifications on fixtures and systems still need to be obtained, which in any case will arrive in days – he said – I remember that these are interventions for a total value of around 210 thousand euros entirely financed by the Province”.

The interventions of recovery of the structure e you restoration of the hygienic-sanitary conditions of changing rooms and toiletsto which the municipal administration also contributed for the management of the activities and the supervision of the works, had begun in January.

“As soon as you get your certifications, presumably within the next 10 days according to the timetable, schools will be able to return to the gym – he pointed out – the furnishings, which are not essential for school activities, will still be available within a month”.