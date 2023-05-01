Home » “All shot down.” New explosions, the anti-aircraft defense in action
“All shot down.” New explosions, the anti-aircraft defense in action

by admin
“All shot down.” New explosions, the anti-aircraft defense in action

Bombings in the night in the eastern Ukrainian region

On the night of May 1, the Russian army bombed Pavlograd, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, where according to the governor Nikolai Lukashuk 25 people were injured, including some children. Rbc-Ukraine reports it. Other places in the region have been affected, there are fires, damage to residential buildings, an industrial site, schools. Russian troops also launched 54 attacks on the northeastern district of Sumy. «The invaders attacked with strategic aircraft: 9 Tu-95s from the Murmansk region of Russia and 2 Tu-160s from the Caspian Sea», said the commander of the Ukrainian army Valery Zaluzhny«.

Explosions in Kiev, anti-aircraft defense in action

Explosions are reported in Kiev, Ukrainian media report. The head of the presidential office Andrii Yermak said that anti-aircraft defense is at work. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital has urged residents to stay in shelters. The air raid warning went off in the city around 3:40 and is still active.

Plane alarm in most of the country

The air raid warning was issued in the early hours of today in most of Ukraine, including in Kiev. The local media reported it. Russian forces shelled the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia oblast last night.

