The increase in infections in China alarms the whole world and Italy is also running for cover. The Ministry of Health has issued an ordinance entitled ‘Interventions in progress for the management of the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in the 2022-2023 winter season’, which was signed by the Director General for Health Prevention, Giovanni Rezza, and the Director General Health Programming, Stefano Lorusso, which contains advice in the event of a worsening of the pandemic situation: “The use of masks is effective in reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses and in the event that an evident epidemiological worsening is documented with serious clinical and / or on the functioning of the assistance services, their use in closed spaces could be indicated, aimed in particular at protecting people at high risk of serious illness. Similarly, in the event of a possible significant worsening of the epidemiological picture, the temporary adoption of other measures can be evaluated, such as working from home or limiting the size of events involving gatherings.

The Ministry of Health also recommends that hospitals and emergency departments “collect samples to be subjected to molecular testing, to guarantee a minimum number of samples to be genotyped in each Region/PA” in order to “ensure a sufficient sequencing volume to monitor viruses in circulation and the emergence of new viral variants and an adequate diagnostic capacity of laboratories”. In the 2022-2023 winter season – writes the ministry – “it is likely that there will be an increase in pressure on laboratories both for diagnostics, but also more generally on virological surveillance networks due to a greater seasonal circulation of respiratory viruses”.

Finally, the ministry recommends the anti-Covid vaccination in the season, with the aim of “continuing to put the elderly and frail in safety as a priority, protecting them from serious illness and hospitalization”. The message is addressed to those of these categories who have not yet undergone the fourth dose.

