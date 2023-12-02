All the benefits of blueberries: here’s why we should introduce them into our diet

Blueberries: Small Fruits, Big Benefits

Blueberries are small, sweet, and rounded in shape. They are typical autumn fruits that not only delight the palate but also provide significant benefits for the body. Known for being an antioxidant powerhouse, blueberries are rich in mineral salts and vitamins A, C, E, and B-carotene. They also possess anti-inflammatory and vasodilatory properties, making them a must-have in any healthy diet.

Belonging to the Ericaceae family and the Vaccinium genus, blueberries come in various varieties such as cranberries, giant American blueberries, blackberries, blueberries, and marsh myrtles. They require cool temperatures and a mild climate to grow in the best conditions. With just 25 Kcal per 100 grams, blueberries are one of the most consumed foods in low-calorie diets. Additionally, the presence of polyphenols and catechins activates fat-burning genes in abdominal fat cells.

The benefits of blueberries for the body are numerous. They are rich in vitamins and mineral salts, including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. Blueberries have anti-inflammatory properties that preserve the tone of blood vessel walls, preventing cardiovascular diseases and reducing the risk of neurological diseases and atherosclerosis. They also promote diuresis, prevent water retention, and urinary infections.

Aside from benefiting cardiovascular health, blueberries also protect vision, improve scalp health, aid in digestion, and promote regular bowel function. Anthocyanins, present in blueberries, improve memory skills and are especially recommended for students. For those who suffer from painful menstruation, blueberries with their antispasmodic and decongestant properties can help alleviate discomfort. The presence of vitamins A and C contributes to maintaining collagen, thus counteracting skin aging and the appearance of wrinkles.

While blueberries have numerous health benefits, there are some contraindications to consider. Individuals with allergies to blueberries should avoid consuming them. Additionally, those who use anticoagulant, antiplatelet, and antidiabetic drugs should be cautious, as blueberries can interfere with the therapeutic effects of these medications.

In conclusion, with their impressive health benefits and delicious taste, blueberries are a fruit that should not be missing from one’s diet. Embracing these small, sweet fruits can lead to significant improvements in overall health and well-being.

