What are the benefits of sports? When it comes to prevention, physical activity always takes pride of place. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults and the elderly get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week. For children, on the other hand, the advice is to move around for at least an hour a day. But globally, 1 in 3 adults do not reach the levels of activity recommended by the WHO and in Europe, statistics underline that over a third of adults are insufficiently active.

Scientific studies

Sport not only as prevention, but also as “therapy”, useful for improving and counteracting the progression of many pathologies. In fact, there are now many scientific studies that confirm and reiterate the importance of physical activity in the management of diseases, especially chronic and degenerative ones.

Benefits of sport: brisk walking for prevent arthritis and osteoarthritis

Only one in ten people with arthritis exercise due to pain. Serious mistake, because for the elderly who suffer from it, 45 minutes of exercise at a moderate pace a week are sufficient to improve or maintain joint function. These i results achieved by a search conducted by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine of Chicago. More than 1,600 patients were followed during the study: those who achieved a minimum of 45 minutes of moderate activity per week (for example, brisk walking) had an 80% greater chance of getting better.

Bike, swim or run to reduce migraine

Brisk walk, run, bike, swim. Doing one of these aerobic activities at alternating high and low intensity intervals can reduce the frequency of attacks migraine. This type of exercise is called “interval training” and is characterized by the alternation of a few minutes of high-intensity physical exercise and as many minutes of recovery, in which you rest or do some moderate-intensity exercise.

Running, step and aerobics against osteoporosis

The best way to strengthen bones is to practice physical activity that involves impact with the surface under the effect of gravity: for this reason it is better to focus on running, step and aerobics rather than swimming or cycling. In addition to sport, in the prevention of osteoporosis we must not forget the importance of vitamin D.

Benefits of sport: Nordic walking for improve multiple sclerosis

Nordic walking (walking with sticks) is an ideal physical activity for people with multiple sclerosis. It is not possible to give indications that apply to everyone, but in general at least half an hour is recommended two-three times a week, of moderate intensity.

The benefits

First of all, motor activity reduces the amount of calories consumed, it also acts on the immune system, trying to favor the anti-inflammatory components. Other aspects are the improvement of the sense of fatigue, coordination and the increase in strength. Finally, outdoor physical exercise with other people, such as Nordic walking, can lead to an improvement in mood: it has been observed that the more a person with multiple sclerosis is inactive, the more his condition worsens.

Benefits of sport: keep under control blood sugar

Physical activity is important to prevent diabetes, but also to fight it and keep it under control glycemia. In fact, it performs a triple action: it allows you to consume the sugars present in the blood, lowering the blood sugar level; makes the muscles more sensitive to the action of the hormone insulin, allowing to reduce the doses taken as therapy; helps reduce stress which is a major risk factor for rising blood sugar.

The advices

The main novelty of the new guidelines of theAmerican Diabetes Association is that every 30 minutes of a sedentary lifestyle you need to do 3 minutes of gymnastics (if you’re sitting in the office, get up after half an hour and go for a walk). Another tip: A walk of at least 10 minutes after breakfast, lunch and dinner drops blood sugar levels by 12%.

Slow down the progression Parkinson’s

One studio published on Journal of Parkinson’s Disease has shown that regular physical activity helps slow the progression of Parkinson’s. The study did not check in detail what types of exercises the patients performed. The researchers point out that any kind of movement can be valuable, if done for at least 150 minutes a week, the “minimum dose” recommended.

Half an hour more of benefits

And even 30 minutes of extra exercise a week is enough to have a marked improvement in the quality of life, especially in the most compromised cases.

Weightlifting for a young brain

Weight lifting is good for the brain, slowing down its aging and reducing the risk of dementia. To confirm the anti-aging benefits of weight training is one Australian research conducted at the University of Sydney. The recommended amount? At least twice a week. Other activities that fight dementia and keep the brain young are table tennis, gentle gymnastics and walking.

Reduces the risk of relapses in the tumor

Breast cancer today has a very high curability rate. However, nearly 30% of women who are diagnosed early with breast cancer may develop recurrence. One studio shine the spotlight on the importance of exercising and maintaining a normal body weight to prevent this from happening. Or at least to lower the risk. The Italian Association of Oncological Doctors explains that with physical activity we would have 1,000 fewer deaths in Italy alone.

Five days of activity

The study found that women who exercise moderately five days a week significantly reduce their risk of breast cancer recurrence.

Benefits of sport: walking, yoga and stretching pregnant

During the nine months of sweet expectation you must not stop moving. You can dedicate yourself to fitwalking (fast walking), which allows you to train all muscle groups, strengthen the pelvic floor and helps relieve stress. In the first two trimesters it is possible to train for up to an hour a day, while in the last trimester it is possible to divide the exercise into two walks of 15-30 minutes each.

Other sports

Soft gymnastics, especially in water, where the body weighs less and each movement is less traumatic; stretching, done properly, i.e. with progressive and gradual stretches, without jerks; yoga, which focuses on flexibility, but being careful to avoid positions that stress the abdominal and pelvic area.

Running to hold depression away

Whether you like running on the treadmill until you drop, pedaling in the park with friends, swimming during your lunch break or simply walking without breaking a sweat, it doesn’t matter. Do it regularly, for at least an hour a week, and you will stave off the specter of depression. The broadest indicates it scientific research never conducted on the subject, published on American Journal of Psychiatry by researchers at the Black Dog Institute in Randwick, Australia.

