All the chats of the girl who accuses Leonardo La Russa: «He drugged me, of course. I’m scared but I’m going forward» – Corriere Milano

10
All the chats of the girl who accuses Leonardo La Russa: «He drugged me, of course. I’m scared but I’m going on” Courier MilanThe young woman who accuses La Russa’s son: “In the clinic after that night, injuries like violence” The Unione Sarda.itLate reporting? No, the limit is 12 months – Late reporting? No, the limit is 12 months NATIONAL NEWSPAPERLeonardo Apache La Russa and the complaint of sexual violence: the girl’s chats with three friends (now possible texts) Courier MilanSee full coverage on Google News