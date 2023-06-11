all the delicious foods to put in the cart

What to eat with your June shopping, which vegetables and fruits are there and what to put in the trolley to stay in full health, with a very low cost.

Shopping in June, what to buy? In our weekly supplies to stock up on food to be able to then prepare for lunch and dinner, there are various indications for the purchase of many things which, in addition to being good, will always ensure us the intake of the right quantities of energy and substances very useful for the body.

The well-being of the person starts right from the table and from what you eat. And even at breakfast it is always important to eat good and nutritious food, in the right quantities. In spending in June we will take these aspects into consideration, in order to always be able to stay great healthy.

Whether there is a diet to regulate our diet, or instead there is the most absolute freedom in this sense, let’s not forget what is right and it will make us feel in top shape. In June shopping, the products that will follow shortly should never be missing.

And which will give us a strong surplus of vitamins of all types, from A down to E and including the less known H and K, of mineral substances such as iron, potassium, zinc, calcium and many others. And then the inevitable fibers, which make us digest better and purify us.

Shopping in June, what to buy: you are spoiled for choice

As for the breakfast we can lean towards good ones whole grains, or for some granola. They are many indicated by nutritionists and dieticians for a tasty and healthy start to the day, perhaps coupled with yogurt. But even with milk they will form a nice cup (50 g is the right amount) capable of giving us fibre, protein (thanks to the milk), minerals and antioxidants.

For our first and second courses here are:

zuchinis (vitamins A and C, potassium, folate, water);

(vitamins A and C, potassium, folate, water); eggplant (fiber, antioxidants, vitamin B, potassium);

(fiber, antioxidants, vitamin B, potassium); green beans (mineral salts, fiber, vitamin A, potassium);

(mineral salts, fiber, vitamin A, potassium); new potatoes (carbohydrates, selenium, magnesium, zinc, copper, iron, potassium, vitamins B and C);

(carbohydrates, selenium, magnesium, zinc, copper, iron, potassium, vitamins B and C); asparagus (fibre, folic acid);

(fibre, folic acid); rocket (antioxidants, calcium, potassium, folate, vitamin K, A and C);

(antioxidants, calcium, potassium, folate, vitamin K, A and C); lettuce (proteins, lipids, fibers, potassium, water);

(proteins, lipids, fibers, potassium, water); radishes (vitamins B and C, folic acid, sodium, potassium, iron, magnesium);

(vitamins B and C, folic acid, sodium, potassium, iron, magnesium); fave (iron, potassium, magnesium, copper, selenium, vitamins B and C);

(iron, potassium, magnesium, copper, selenium, vitamins B and C); legumes – peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas – (vitamins A and C, folate, phosphorus, manganese, polyphenols and antioxidants);

(vitamins A and C, folate, phosphorus, manganese, polyphenols and antioxidants); carrots (vitamins A, C and D, antioxidants, fiber, protein);

(vitamins A, C and D, antioxidants, fiber, protein); beets (sodium, potassium, iron, magnesium, vitamins B and C);

(sodium, potassium, iron, magnesium, vitamins B and C); tomatoes (potassium, phosphorus, folate, vitamins C and K, antioxidants).

Which fruit to put in the cart

The number of fresh seasonal fruit of this period is also rich, woe if, like vegetables, it should be missing. The consequences for the body would be very serious:

apricots (vitamins A, B, C, PP, carotenoids, iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium;

(vitamins A, B, C, PP, carotenoids, iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium; pineapple (vitamin C, sodium, potassium, carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, protein, fiber);

(vitamin C, sodium, potassium, carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, protein, fiber); peaches (water, fiber, vitamins A and C, minerals);

(water, fiber, vitamins A and C, minerals); cherries (melatonin, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, fiber;

(melatonin, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, fiber; medlars (fibre, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins A, B and C);

(fibre, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins A, B and C); strawberries (vitamin C, potassium, calcium, sodium, phosphorus);

(vitamin C, potassium, calcium, sodium, phosphorus); kiwi (vitamins C, E, K, folic acid, potassium);

(vitamins C, E, K, folic acid, potassium); summer pears (vitamins C and K, potassium, folate, fiber);

(vitamins C and K, potassium, folate, fiber); watermelon and varieties of melons (water, fiber, magnesium, folate, vitamin K).

All without forgetting all those vegetables and herbs which we use every year, to flavor the most diverse varieties of dishes. That is basil, sage, parsley, garlic, onion, celery and all the other well-known products of the earth that we have always used to use.

