all the details of the beach party

Il Annalisa’s weddingafter the religious ceremony, was celebrated civilly, as anticipated by the rumors, on the afternoon of Saturday 1 July in Liguria.

If for the religious ritualcelebrated on June 29, the confidentiality was maintained almost total, before and after the ceremony in the Upper Basilica of Assisi, for the reception that followed the civil ceremony in the splendid scenery of Tellaroon the Gulf of Poets, the details of an unforgettable party are leaked.

To tell more about an evening of partying, dancing and toasting by the sea, is a report from TGR Liguria.

Chroniclers confirm that the party was very armored and that everything took place, right up to the last minute, in the utmost secrecy, in the perfect style of the two spouses, capable of keeping their love story a secret until a few weeks before the wedding.

The preparations to ensure that everything went perfectly for the party of Annalisa and her new husband Francesco Muglia began in the early hours of the afternoon, when the employees prepared carpets, tents and cushions on the sand in a picturesque cove, creating a elegant and exotic atmosphere.

Around 6 pm the first guests arrived at the seashore, elegant, some more informal than others, but all rigorously equipped with comfortable shoes, the right look to comfortably enjoy a long evening of partying on the beach.

The bride wore the beautiful short dress made by Dolce and Gabbana and shown to all his followers in the shot posted on his Instagram profile in which he shared, together with the photo, excited words that expressed his joy for the big day, which had finally arrived.

But who was at Annalisa and Francesco Muglia’s wedding party?

Among the guests, around 200, many well-known faces from the world of entertainment, starting with Maria De Filippi, in yellow broken suit, to continue with Rudy Zerbi, Fabio Rovazzi, Alexandra Amoroso and several others. The civil ceremony began after 7 pm. The excited bride and groom, hands in hands and eyes in the eyes, said again, with conviction, ‘yes’, before exchanging a long kiss and kicking off the party by the sea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

