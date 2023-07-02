Home » all the details of the beach party
Health

all the details of the beach party

by admin
all the details of the beach party

Il Annalisa’s weddingafter the religious ceremony, was celebrated civilly, as anticipated by the rumors, on the afternoon of Saturday 1 July in Liguria.

If for the religious ritualcelebrated on June 29, the confidentiality was maintained almost total, before and after the ceremony in the Upper Basilica of Assisi, for the reception that followed the civil ceremony in the splendid scenery of Tellaroon the Gulf of Poets, the details of an unforgettable party are leaked.

To tell more about an evening of partying, dancing and toasting by the sea, is a report from TGR Liguria.

Chroniclers confirm that the party was very armored and that everything took place, right up to the last minute, in the utmost secrecy, in the perfect style of the two spouses, capable of keeping their love story a secret until a few weeks before the wedding.

The preparations to ensure that everything went perfectly for the party of Annalisa and her new husband Francesco Muglia began in the early hours of the afternoon, when the employees prepared carpets, tents and cushions on the sand in a picturesque cove, creating a elegant and exotic atmosphere.

Around 6 pm the first guests arrived at the seashore, elegant, some more informal than others, but all rigorously equipped with comfortable shoes, the right look to comfortably enjoy a long evening of partying on the beach.

The bride wore the beautiful short dress made by Dolce and Gabbana and shown to all his followers in the shot posted on his Instagram profile in which he shared, together with the photo, excited words that expressed his joy for the big day, which had finally arrived.

See also  Disney+ Ultimate Warrior Beast Hunter Movie Experience: Famous Alien Warriors Kill, Bloody and Brutal (With Thunder) #Disney+ Taiwan (180888) - Cool3c

But who was at Annalisa and Francesco Muglia’s wedding party?

Among the guests, around 200, many well-known faces from the world of entertainment, starting with Maria De Filippi, in yellow broken suit, to continue with Rudy Zerbi, Fabio Rovazzi, Alexandra Amoroso and several others. The civil ceremony began after 7 pm. The excited bride and groom, hands in hands and eyes in the eyes, said again, with conviction, ‘yes’, before exchanging a long kiss and kicking off the party by the sea.

You may also like

Argentina’s Pumitas brace for a challenging match against...

SBK, UPDATE: Tom Sykes broke 10 ribs after...

Mind-muscle connection: how to learn how to activate...

Delayed sleep: why we go to bed unnecessarily...

Kata disappeared in Florence, noises and screams in...

Air Quality and Temperature Changes in Canaá and...

F1 Austria, Verstappen wins. Leclerc 2nd, Sainz 4th....

Found a human skull in a river: traumatizing...

Fresh fruit, juices and juices: nutritional differences and...

Asperger’s Syndrome: Young woman talks about her autism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy