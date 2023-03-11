The last box who still danced in the new council of Attilio Fontana Yes is stabilized in the early hours of the daywhen the Lombard governor learned who from his civic list would join the team as councilor for the environment: not the coordinator Giacomo Cosentino, but the Brescian George Maione. Issues of territorial representation within the list. Another twist concerns the League, which sews on the role of undersecretary a Mauro Piazza, discarding the two eligible candidates on the eve, the former councilors Davide Caparini and Stefano Bolognini. Here the fact that there would otherwise have been no Lecco in addition prevailed over the method followed by the Carroccio for choosing who to include in the team: the skills of the outgoing crossed with the territorial representation and with the results achieved at the Regionals. The only guiding star having to exclude many «ex». The remaining boxes were clear on the eve: in particular the ninety weight attributed to Marco Alparonewhich in addition to the budget of a region worth 26 billion, obtained the vice presidency, stolen from Romano La Russa, and the delegation of culture entrusted no longer to Stefano Zecchi but to the FdI Francesca Caruso. This morning the president of the Region Attilio Fontana has officially announced the members of the new council of Palazzo Lombardia.