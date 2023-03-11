Home Health all the names of councilors and undersecretaries
The last box who still danced in the new council of Attilio Fontana Yes is stabilized in the early hours of the daywhen the Lombard governor learned who from his civic list would join the team as councilor for the environment: not the coordinator Giacomo Cosentino, but the Brescian George Maione. Issues of territorial representation within the list. Another twist concerns the League, which sews on the role of undersecretary a Mauro Piazza, discarding the two eligible candidates on the eve, the former councilors Davide Caparini and Stefano Bolognini. Here the fact that there would otherwise have been no Lecco in addition prevailed over the method followed by the Carroccio for choosing who to include in the team: the skills of the outgoing crossed with the territorial representation and with the results achieved at the Regionals. The only guiding star having to exclude many «ex». The remaining boxes were clear on the eve: in particular the ninety weight attributed to Marco Alparonewhich in addition to the budget of a region worth 26 billion, obtained the vice presidency, stolen from Romano La Russa, and the delegation of culture entrusted no longer to Stefano Zecchi but to the FdI Francesca Caruso. This morning the president of the Region Attilio Fontana has officially announced the members of the new council of Palazzo Lombardia.

«Let’s start this new adventure, which will be stimulating. I ask the councilors to approach their work with great humility and great respect of the Council,” said Fontana. A respect that “I think it has always occurred in the last legislature” and that “it will have to continue and be strengthened”. The coalition “will continue to meet and confront each other in all venues”, assured the governor: “I believe that the method of dealing with the legislature that we have had in these last five years must continue: all with equal dignity, with equal representation and with equal proactive capacity. We will privilege, we have privileged and we will privilege the best ideas regardless of who proposes them », added Fontana.

Aldermen

Marco Alparone
Vice President and Budget

Guido Bertolaso
Welfare

Romano LaRussa
Security and civil protection

Claudia Maria Terzi
Infrastructures and public works

Elena Lucchini
Family and social solidarity, disability and equal opportunities

Simon Tironi
Training and work education

Barbara Mazzali
Territorial marketing tourism and fashion

Alessandro Beduschi
Agriculture food sovereignty and forests

George Maione
Environment and climate

Paul Franco
House and Social Housing

Massimo Sertori
Mountain local authorities, energy resources and use of water resources

Franco Lucente
Transportation and sustainable mobility

Alessandro Fermi
University, research and innovation

Guido Guidesi
Economical progress

Gianluca Comazzi
Territory and green systems

Undersecretaries

Lara Magoni
Sports and youth

Raphael Cattaneo
International and European relations

Mauro Piazza
Autonomy and relations with the regional council

Roger Invernizzi
Heritage checks and digitization

