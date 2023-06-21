all the news live LIVE

It is a cycle that repeats itself from year to year. But every time we are faced with a unique and special appointment. We are talking about the Night before exams signed Skuola.netthe live broadcast that for over 20 years has been accompanying high school graduates towards the last and most important step of their school career: the Maturity.

Could we have ever left you alone during the last moments before the first rehearsal? The answer of course is no! So here we are, in our studies School TV, ready to entertain and support you with a live broadcast dedicated to the night before exams! Many important guests who will participate in the live broadcast: from the Minister of Education and Merit Joseph Vallettarawhich will connect in the opening, to creators with millions of followers like He died e Chaimaapassing through artists such as Leo Gassmann and memory samples like Andrea Music.

But the surprises don’t end there. Also Giorgia Meloni he will send a message from him to wish the graduates good luck. And then Joseph Conte e Matthew Salvini, up to the important names in journalism and a team of experts on the school world. In short, an unmissable event that will prove to be very useful for loosening the nerves and for snatching the last suggestions before the big kick-off day.

Below, all the updates in real time. 23:59Luisa Massaro, Chief Commissioner of the State Police, denies the hoaxes of the Maturity After having illustrated the partnership of Skuola.net with the State Police to make graduates understand that it is impossible to have in advance the traces of the 2023 Maturity, which has led to the creation of a video, the presenters interviewed Luisa Massaro, Chief Commissioner of the State Police. Thanks to her, the worst fake news about the Maturity exam has been “dismantled”: is it possible to find the traces online before the tests? The answer is direct: the leak of news before the start of the tests is impossible and we must be wary of those who, on the other hand, say the opposite. This last interview closes the live coverage of the Night before the 2023 exams, in a few hours we’ll see you again on Skuola.net to experience the first high school exam together. 11.40pm

Andrea Muzii, champion of memory: how to remember as much as possible?

Andrea Muzii is the very young world memory champion: who better than him to give useful study advice to high school graduates? He then revealed to us that attention is memory’s greatest ally, the more attentive one is, in fact, the easier it is to remember information. “A mistake we often make is staying up late before exams, but this only leads to confusion. We consolidate our memory during sleep, so not getting enough sleep is a mistake” explains Andrea Muzii. He then showed us a particularly effective memorization technique, namely the memory palace: the method exploits our ability to remember places and spaces easily to memorize by creating associations with them.

23:30

Cristina Costarelli, principal and president of ANP Lazio: what does a commission president do

With Cristina Costarelli, principal of the Newton high school in Rome and president of ANP Lazio, we talked about the role of commission presidents, given that she herself will cover this role during the next high school exams. Certainly not an easy task given that the president supervises all the work of the commission and makes sure that everything is carried out correctly and in compliance with the rules, even on the part of the students. In fact, she explained to us that the smartphone, for example, must be handed over to the commission at the beginning of the test, and how the president behaves if he finds a student copying, as well as her role during the oral interview. 11.30pm

The teacher Marco Artibani reveals the role of the high school commissioners

Marco Artibani, professor of Mathematics and Physics who in the past held the role of high school commissioner, we understood in detail what activities a commissioner carries out, thus trying to reassure the students about the role of the professors who are part of the commission. On the external commissioners, although he has never had the opportunity to do it himself, he has seen the work of his colleagues, reassuring the students: “They often behave in a welcoming manner and do the job correctly”

23:10

Vincenzo Schettini of The physics we like: ‘A crazy good luck’

“It will be a fantastic experience, I have wonderful memories of my final exams” tells us Vincenzo Schettini, professor of The physics we like, which is very popular on social media. “But I also remember the anxiety – says the teacher – “yet it was a very cool experience, and the best memory was the dip in the sea I took after the oral exam”.

23:00

Chaimaa: ‘If I did it, you will too’

“I’ve been everything but the model student” says Chaimaa, creator with 4 million followers on TikTok about his school experience. “I was a hotelier – racconta Chaimaa – “a perfect balance between sleeping and always arriving half prepared: I always took the 6th”. Also confessing that “copied well”. Regarding Chaimaa’s high school diploma, she says that, having taken it in 2020, she only carried out the oral exam. So generally she lived it with “little anxiety”. In the end it went very well and got a nice 85! Finally send a message to the students: “If I did it, you will too!”.

22:30

Leo Gassmann talks about his experience as a student and sings his new song ‘Understand me’

“Until the first years of high school I was different from how I am today, I was always in the presidency, I did stupid things. At a certain point a philosophy professor arrived who changed my life”. Professor of philosophy who unfortunately no longer exists, but who was inspired by the character played by his father Alessandro Gassmann “A professor”. After a few anecdotes from a “wild” student and a few memories of classmates, professors and school notes, Leo sang a few notes of the song “Capiscimi”, which was released recently and which will probably inflame the summer of Italian high school and new graduates.

22:00

Matteo Salvini: ‘Enjoy it’

“I begin with the classic phrase ‘enjoy it’ but I really tell you. You will remember these days” says Matteo Salvini to Skuola.net, wishing the students good luck and trying to “hazard” the first declension of Latin.

22:00

Night before exams with the experts

After the nutritionist Diletta Sarti, who gave some advice on nutrition to the graduating students, it was the turn of the psychologist and psychotherapist Elisabetta Todaro, who helped the students to manage exam anxiety effectively.

21:00

President M5S Conte guest of Skuola.net in Night before exams

Guest of the Night before the 2023 exams was also Giuseppe Conte, President of the 5 Star Movement who spoke about his experience as a student but who, above all, gave useful advice to the high school graduates who will soon try their hand at the high school exams. And he tries to launch a prediction on the possible tracks: “Meritocracy could be in the ropes of Minister Valditara”. Among the authors, however, he bets on Italo Calvino, while among the many themes that he considers “beautiful” to develop, according to Conte there is the one that revolves around climate change and ecological transition.

20:41

The message of Minister Valditara

The live broadcast continues with the message of the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara, who wanted to wish the students good luck. Starting with some advice on the Italian test: “Don’t forget to concentrate: don’t immediately throw yourself into writing. Make a prospectus, a list of things that come to mind organically.” Then there is the second test, finally the oral, the most frightening exam: “We will start from a text, or from a project, a problem or a document. The text must be clarified, the problem must be solved, the project must be represented, the document must be discussed. What matters is demonstrating to the commissioners what you have assimilated in last year on the subject of content, method, critical analysis skills, knowing how to use content. And then the links between disciplines, this is also important”. “Maturity is a moment of transition” Valditara says. “I want to dispel a myth, a prejudice: it is said that all young people are fragile, there is talk of bullying, a theme that seems to characterize many young people. And instead I met responsible young people”. And keeps going: “You are worth a lot, remember it today and remember it in the future.” Valditara then thanked teachers and school workers, “because without them this high school diploma and this school would never have been possible”.

20:05

Night before exams, we are LIVE

Go! Gianluca Daluiso and Noemi David, the conductors of the evening, welcomed the graduates. The episode opens with the message to the students of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “Do not be afraid. Live among yourselves these moments, these days, as among the most important of your lives. Because it will be like this, however these days go you will remember them for a lifetime. May it be for you the beginning of a future full of successes and satisfactions. Best wishes to all high school graduates in Italy. We are with you. Good luck”.

“There are those who will continue their university studies, those who will choose to embrace a work experience: whatever choice you make, remember that you are the masters of your destiny. Be creative, throw yourself headlong into your dream, whatever it is. Believe with all your might to make it happen. You are the protagonists of that book called life. It is worth living and reading that book with all possible intensity”.

“I still remember those days full of tension: the breathless study that preceded the final exams, the adrenaline, the awareness that all the work that had been done for years was put into it in a few days, in a few hours. But I also remember the emotion, knowing that soon a completely empty chapter would open in one’s life. It will be the same for you”

19:00

Night before exams: ready, set and…

The night before the Skuola.net exams is about to leave. Another hour and we’ll get to the heart of the evening, with many exceptional guests. Ready, set and… from 20:00 follow the video here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

