It’s the diet of the moment and many VIPs have promoted it: ketogenic seems to really work, but is it worth it? All risks. Diets, like many other things, are subject to changes in fashion and current trends. Every now and then a new miraculous diet appears that promises crazy results in a short time, […]

The post All the stars follow the ketogenic diet because it works, but the risks are tremendous appeared first on Mammastyle.it.