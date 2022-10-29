The doctors resign, exhausted by the working conditions. Patients give up on treatment, discouraged by the waiting time for an exam. And whoever ends up in the emergency room must make the sign of the cross, hoping not to fall into the hands of a doctor who has been on duty for 48 hours straight. Post-pandemic healthcare is sick, tired and with a thousand knots to untie. Now that the Covid emergency is over, it is not conceivable that the problems will go back to being the same as always.

ESCAPE FROM FIRST AID

Eight doctors a day leave public hospitals: 9 thousand letters of resignation are presented between 2019 and 2021 and the wave continues, especially in the emergency room. How come? Salaries low compared to the amount of work, double shifts and skipped holidays so as not to leave “holes”. And so more and more competitions banned by health and hospital companies go deserted, as happened a few months ago in the emergency room of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples. Frontline work has lost its appeal. A partial response will come from the collective agreement, which will be closed next week and which provides for average increases of 175 euros per month for 600 thousand employees, corresponding to a revaluation percentage of 7.22%.

COINED DOCTORS

In order not to leave the first aid service unguarded, hospitals use token doctors, an army of 15,000 white coats, young and old, managed by cooperatives. They take a higher amount than that of a trainee or a doctor at the beginning of their career: up to a thousand euros per shift, 3,600 for a 48-hour service. Outsourcing the service had been declared illegal since 2018 in order not to create the double lane of hyper-paid but inexperienced doctors and sent from time to time to unknown hospitals and more skilled but humiliated doctors with very low salaries. With the pandemic, coin-operated doctors are back and never dismantled again. So much so that, according to the Simeu report (emergency and emergency medicine society) they often represent half of the staff.

DOCTORS ARE MISSED

About 4 thousand doctors are missing. And also lacking beds in hospitals, as well as a 118 system organized in a non-homogeneous way throughout the national territory. To overcome these criticalities, emergency legislation is needed: for this reason, Fiaso, the federation of hospitals, proposes an extraordinary measure, which remains in force for 24-36 months, which allows both medical and surgical graduates to be hired in the emergency room. to practice the profession, and the trainees in the self-employed regime, during their training course.

WHO RENOUNCE THE CARE

The new Istat report shows that in 2021 11% of people (about 6 million people) had to give up specialist visits or diagnostic tests they needed due to economic problems or related to difficulties in accessing the service (in 2019 they were the 6.3%). Public system waiting lists have discouraged prevention.

MEDICINE AT HOME

The Fimmg doctors are asking to recover proximity and strengthen the “base” of medicine with pediatricians and outpatient specialists. Promising speech by the new premier Giorgia Meloni, who has also decided to focus on territorial facilities and home care, also using the pharmacy network for many services: “We need to bring health care back to the territories, enhance the role of general practitioners and involve the pharmacy system because they are among the first principals in the area ».