With the new government and the new Minister of Health, the bulletin has become weekly, fines for over 50s No vax are canceled and doctors reinstated. Doubts about masks in hospitals.

The management of the Covid pandemic it was the aspect most criticized by the Brothers of Italy in the opposition in recent years, both first with Conte due and later with the Draghi government. Therefore, after the victory in the elections and the formation of the Meloni-branded executive, it was widely predictable that some things would change. The feeling is that it is a “free all“, contest the opposition. Not that anything very different was expected, starting with the commission of inquiry on Covid promised for months by the Brothers of Italy and which also receives the support of part of the opposition (the Third pole) .

The man behind the country’s turning point – Covid speaking – is the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. A few days ago he used his keyword: “Liberalization“. The line will be this: the return to normal pre-pandemic, although we do not yet know if it will be regardless of the possible evolution of the infection curve in winter. At the moment, however, the decisions are all in the same direction: doctors No vax will be reinstated immediately, before the deadline set by the previous government decrees and set at the end of the year; the fines of one hundred euros for those over 50 who have not been vaccinated – despite the obligation – will be canceled; the daily Covid infection report it will become weekly.

There is also another issue on which a decision by the Meloni government and by Minister Schillaci must come close. Or a non-decision, which in the end changes the form but not the substance. On October 31, the ordinance of Hope expires, which obliged them to keep the mask in hospitals and nursing homes. It is not yet known whether it will be renewed or not. In hospitals, however, there are already protests against this hypothesis: “The emergency is not over, even if the hospital pressure is under control at the moment – says Anaao Assomed’s secretary, Pierino Di Silverio – For this reason, letting our guard down, assuming to abolish the obligation of masks in hospitals, would be a risk that we cannot run, also because in hospitals there are the most fragile and most at risk subjects.“.