Citizen public transport but not only. Trenord trains could also stop for the Friday 17 February strike general of local public transport workers; agitation announced by the unions Usb private work and Al Cobas and will last for the whole day.

The agitation does not involve Trenord personnel, but the personnel of the infrastructure manager (Ferrovienord) and therefore, consequently, the trains. In particular, trains running on the Ferrovienord network may be affected, i.e. the regional and suburban lines that reach Milan Bovisa and Milan Cadorna – to and from Saronno (S3), Seveso/Camnago (S4), Canzo/Asso, Novara Nord, Como Lago, Varese/Laveno – and the Brescia-Iseo-Edolo.

The Malpensa Express airport services to Milan Cadorna and Milan Central and S50 Malpensa Airport-Bellinzona will also be involved. To guarantee the connection with Malpensa Airport, replacement buses will be provided, without intermediate stops, for any trips not made between Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport T1 (from via Paleocapa, 1) and between Busto FS and Malpensa Airport T1.

In implementation of the provisions of the strike arrangements, guaranteed trains will circulate on Friday from 6-9 and 18-21. In particular, trains whose departure time is included in these time slots will be operated on the Ferrovienord network lines, regardless of the arrival time at the final destination. On “mixed” lines, trains that originate on the RFI network will circulate from end to end if they pass between the network change stations – Milano Bovisa and Seregno between 6-9 and 18-21.

The reasons for the strike

The agitation was proclaimed for “the cancellation of the increases in the tariffs of services and energy, the freezing and the reduction of the prices of primary goods and fuel; the blocking of military spending and the shipment of arms to Ukraine, as well as economic investments for all services essential public services; overcoming the penalizing entry salaries by guaranteeing the application of first and second level contracts to new hires”.

And again: due to “the need to change the criterion that burns public money through contracts and subcontracts to companies that offer poor quality services and underpaid work; the safety of workers and the service, the introduction of the crime of homicide at work; the wage at least 10 euros per hour against the practice of atypical contracts and precariousness; the free exercise of the right to strike in essential public services; a law on representation that overcomes the monopoly built on the complicity between trade union organizations and employers’ associations” .







