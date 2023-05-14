all you need to know

How many km of walking to do per day to lose weight: let’s see what are the best conditions to try to get in top shape.

To try to lose weight, walking is a favorite condition for recreational athletes. Regardless of age, many people prefer this cardio practice over running, certainly more performing but more tiring, despite long walks that can also be done every day.

To lose weight in this way, you need continuity and motivation, as well as a targeted diet which is the basis of physical well-being. Walking helps improve blood circulation, reduces blood cholesterol levels and prevents diabetes, all considerations to keep under observation in order not to run into some unpleasant healthy episode.

How many km of walk to do per day to lose weight: all the info

Starting to lose weight by walking is quite simple: everything is breaking the ice and starting to do it, in such a way as to take the pace and identify in which times and ways we can improve our current physical state. Many recommend training in the morning, as it seems to be the best time to burn calories and therefore lose weight, as the metabolism, as soon as you wake up, tends to accelerate more markedly.

To lose weight as quickly as possible, it is necessary to carry out this practice several times a week: the recommended minimum is 3 sessions for at least 30 minutes a day, preferably up to an hour, so as to allow the body to get tired more but to burn more, the main condition for disposing of excess fat. The minimum distance to travel has been quantified as 4 km, considered ideal to allow the first results to be obtained. The more intense the workout, the more you have the ability to burn more calories: the variation in intensity is the real key to trying to get the best results in the shortest time possible, always combined with a well-groomed diet that allows you to do not affect the work done.