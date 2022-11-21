“Regarding the events that occurred on Thursday 17 November for which cases of suspected food poisoning were reported to the ASP and the Carabinieri, the following is reported:

“Following the written reports of some parents of the kindergarten, the office proceeded to request written deductions from the contractor and the intervention of the ASP for the verifications of competence.

However, subsequently to this, on 18 November a report was received from the Headmaster of “suspected” food poisoning of “unspecified” cases at the middle school.

Consequently, steps were taken to formulate a further objection to the company and to request the necessary deductions in this regard, as well as to reiterate the request for intervention to the ASP and, if epidemiological investigations were already underway, to promptly communicate the results.

The Administration is paying attention to the matter in a timely manner, because we are aware of the importance of the health of our children but at the moment, not being aware of specific elements (not even of a medical nature), to make a decision, we are waiting to know the results of the Asp exams which will arrive in days.

On Wednesday 23 November there will be a meeting with the members of the canteen commission and on this occasion we will have the opportunity to talk about the current issue”.”