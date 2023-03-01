Allergic rhinitis is the pathology deriving from allergy with the highest incidence on the population.

This disorder can cause cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, fever. The treatments can be pharmacological or natural, up to an immunological therapy such as the vaccine.

But what is the symptomatology related to allergic rhinitis? What are its causes? What is the treatment to follow to achieve recovery? Discover the details in the in-depth analysis.

What is allergic rhinitis

Among allergies, it is one of the allergic forms with the highest incidence rate and the best known symptoms. Allergic rhinitis is a condition very similar to the common cold, characterized by an inflammation of the nasal mucosa triggered by exposure to an allergento which the immune system reacts incorrectly.

Most allergic rhinitis occurs in spring or summer, or in the pollination period when the wind carries pollen and triggers allergic crises in many subjects.

Allergic rhinitis can affect both children and adults, but usually begins during adolescence.

Those who suffer from this pathology can face periods of exacerbations and periods of remission. The symptoms, over time, can regress until they disappear or they can get worse. Here because it is essential that an adequate diagnosis is made quickly in order to start a therapy.

There are different types of allergic rhinitis, listed below:

Seasonal allergic rhinitis

It occurs only at certain times of the year, especially during plant flowering and pollen concentration, therefore in spring and summer.

Chronic allergic rhinitis

This form of allergy is caused by allergens present daily in the environment, such as dust and moulds. So it’s pretty stable all year round.

Intermittent allergic rhinitis

Doctors define allergic rhinitis as intermittent when symptoms are present for no more than 4 weeks per year.

Persistent allergic rhinitis

The so-called persistent form is determined by the presence of symptoms for more than 4 weeks a year.

Mild allergic rhinitis

In its mild form, the allergic reaction is characterized by the absence of serious disturbances that can affect daily activities. So it’s easily bearable.

Moderate to severe allergic rhinitis

Moderate to severe allergic rhinitis leads to a decrease in quality of life, due to the severity of its symptoms. This can lead to anxiety and depression.

What are the symptoms of allergic rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis is characterized by a few symptoms caused by the inflammatory process affecting the nasal mucosa. Usually, this allergy is anticipated by a series of sudden sneezes (usually, more than three sneezes indicate an allergy).

Congestion first affects the nose and then the eyes too, with watery eyes. The symptoms can be listed in:

Repeated sneezing;

Stuffy nose;

A runny nose;

Sore throat (tingling, itching);

Itchy nose;

chills;

redness;

Feeling of tickling;

Eye discomfort;

Eye watering;

Cough;

Burning eyes;

Conjunctivitis;

Heachache;

Ear problems (stuffing);

Fever;

Generalized tiredness;

Irritability;

Feeling of general malaise;

Sleep disturbances and drowsiness;

Difficulty concentrating;

Smell disorders, or anosmia.

Allergic rhinitis can, therefore, cause cough, sore throat and fever, like a common cold. As mentioned before, it can be considered mild if it does not interfere with daily activities and does not disturb sleep; while, it can be classified as severe or moderate when it worsens the quality of life and causes anxiety, stress or depression.

If allergic rhinitis is not treated appropriately and promptly, complications can unfortunately arise:

Severe allergic reactions;

The formation of nasal polyps, or fleshy growths in the nose caused by inflammation of the nasal mucosa;

Difficulty in breathing, i.e. wheezing;

Sinusitis, or another inflammatory state caused by excess mucus not eliminated;

Plague;

Allergic asthma.

The causes of allergic rhinitis

But what are the causes of allergic rhinitis?

The immune defenses of some people overreact to usually harmless substances, considering them on the contrary dangerous for the body and consequently producing antibodies per combatterle.

In turn, these antibodies – IgE – bind to other cells of the immune system, the so-called “mast cells”, which release large quantities of histamine, or the substance capable of causing capillaries to dilate and mucus secretion. , the sensation of itching, sneezing and all the rest of the characteristic symptoms.

What triggers the actual inflammatory response are the various types of allergens:

Dust mites;

Pollens from grasses;

Pollens from weeds;

Molds.

Other risk factors that can make the condition worse are:

Inheritance;

Environmental pollution;

Asma;

Elevated values ​​of immunoglobulin IgE in the blood.

Allergic rhinitis can, therefore, also have a genetic and hereditary component: in some cases, in fact, if one of the parents suffers from this disorder, the children will also suffer from it.

How to cure allergic rhinitis

What is the treatment for allergic rhinitis? The remedies consist of pharmacological treatments or immunological therapies, such as the vaccine. The goal of treatment is to prevent or decrease the symptoms caused by the disease. Generally the allergist prescribes:

Antihistamine drugs , especially in a spray formulation for the nasal or oral route. These drugs should be used in the most acute phases of the disorder;

, especially in a spray formulation for the nasal or oral route. These drugs should be used in the most acute phases of the disorder; Corticosteroid drugs aimed at treating the allergic inflammation responsible for the disorder;

aimed at treating the allergic inflammation responsible for the disorder; Immunotherapywhich provides for the administration of the vaccine subcutaneously or sublingually, capable of desensitizing the body towards allergens.

Natural remedies for allergic rhinitis

In addition to drugs and the vaccine, nature also offers some valid options to counteract this allergic form and there is no shortage of grandmother’s remedies suitable for the case:

The herbal medicine proposes the anti-inflammatory and soothing power of a natural antihistamine such as plantago maior or the decongestant action of rock helichrysum, to be taken a few months before the allergic period in the form of mother tincture;

proposes the anti-inflammatory and soothing power of a natural antihistamine such as plantago maior or the decongestant action of rock helichrysum, to be taken a few months before the allergic period in the form of mother tincture; Homeopathic remedies such as nux vomica and arsenicum;

such as nux vomica and arsenicum; Nose irrigations using salt water or sea water. These products are useful for keeping the mucous membranes clean;

using salt water or sea water. These products are useful for keeping the mucous membranes clean; Il green tea prevents the production of histamine, decreasing and relieving the symptoms of the allergic reaction;

prevents the production of histamine, decreasing and relieving the symptoms of the allergic reaction; The licorice root with an anti-inflammatory action, it can be taken as an infusion or extract;

with an anti-inflammatory action, it can be taken as an infusion or extract; The curcuma as an antioxidant, anticancer and anti-inflammatory, it is able to counteract the onset of allergies.

It would also be appropriate to avoid conditions and places that could favor the onset of the disease e reduce exposure to allergens as much as possible.

In the end, the prognosis of allergic rhinitis is generally good: it is not, in fact, a serious disease, but it can – as mentioned before – cause complications, if not treated in time and adequately. It can therefore be concluded that the prognosis depends on the triggering cause, the severity of the condition, the promptness in intervening and the state of health and age of the patient.