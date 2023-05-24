Allergic rhinitis symptoms, what it is: how to prevent and treat it

Allergic rhinitis is a type of allergy that affects the airways, nose, throat, eyes with symptoms very similar to a cold.

It is not a real pathology as much as a related manifestation all’allergia which can vary a lot from person to person. There are those who have strong tears, those who sneeze, those who have difficulty breathing. This tends to be seasonal, therefore linked to the spread of pollen, but it can also be induced by contact with allergens such as animal hair, dust mites and spores.

Children are very affected by allergic rhinitis which sometimes subsides with age but adults have it too problematic which can occur suddenly at any age.

What is allergic rhinitis

The rhinitis allergic it is therefore a symptomatic reaction that is triggered in the body when the subject comes into contact with an environmental allergen. To be distinguished from direct contact allergies, this is by inhalation only. When there are factors that trigger the body’s reaction, just breathing in that space is enough to have the first consequences. Those unaware that they are allergic may mistake the symptoms for a common cold. However these usually disappear when the allergenic substance is no longer present. The answer is given by the immune system which reacts very violently.

The cause of rhinitis are therefore allergens, the reaction is variable and can be light or heavy. Allergies of this type depend on the release of histamine but can be linked to a hereditary factor. Nasal mucosa and airways are the most involved, among the symptoms we have: tearing, sneezing, itchy eyes, nose and throat, congestion, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, complications. When i appear symptoms, where the situation begins to degenerate, the intervention of a doctor is essential. With adequate therapies, the problem can be kept under control, especially when it comes to seasonal allergies.

Preventing allergic rhinitis is possible by paying attention to external factors such as pet hair, dust mites and other elements. Sometimes precautions are not enough especially in certain circumstances such as seasonal allergies. In fact, it is difficult to limit exposure to pollen. Surely the humidity level in the environment has an important value, which must always be kept under control, as well as the cleanliness of linen and specific spaces (sofa, bed, air conditioners).

The diagnosis can be made with a skin test or with a rast test while the treatment is certainly pharmacological through bronchodilators, corticosteroids and antihistamines for crises and therapies and with sprays to decongest in the short term. They are known too desensitization therapies the immune response, the specialist doctor will be able to provide all the details of the case.