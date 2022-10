He can understandably be considered one of the most “unfortunate” men in the world. A 27-year-old boy, whose identity is strictly reserved, is forced to abstain from sex because he is allergic to his own orgasm. In practice, every time the young patient ejaculates, he exhibits flu-like symptoms and other more or less serious manifestations: fever, cough, rhinitis, muscle weakness, as well as problems with speech, concentration and memory; and then also swollen lymph nodes and rashes on the arms.