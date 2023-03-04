Quiz
Not just for people with hay fever: how well do you know about allergies?
Anyone who is constantly sneezing while walking through the park is probably all too familiar with hay fever. But what do you know about allergies? Do the check!
In times of the corona pandemic, it was not always easy for allergy sufferers when they had to sneeze and cough and received anxious looks, especially at the beginning of the corona crisis. After all, outsiders do not know whether those affected only have hay fever or are possibly infected with Covid-19. But asthmatics and allergy sufferers themselves have also worried about whether a corona infection could affect them worse than other people.
Although some symptoms of mild corona courses and hay fever are similar, the two can be distinguished in a few points. In addition to a runny nose, watery and itchy eyes are a typical sign of hay fever. There is also an itching in the throat. An infection with the coronavirus disappears after one to two weeks if the course is mild. Allergy sufferers suffer from their symptoms throughout the pollen season. Read here what distinguishes a corona infection from an allergy.
Test your knowledge!
Of course, the world of allergies isn’t just about hay fever. There are many more allergies that people can develop. And there are different symptoms too. Regardless of whether you have an allergy yourself or not, you can put your knowledge to the test in our quiz. If you know what hyposensitization is, you will definitely come out on top in this knowledge test! Or you’re just lucky and guess the right answers!