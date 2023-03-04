Anyone who is constantly sneezing while walking through the park is probably all too familiar with hay fever. But what do you know about allergies? Do the check!

</p> <section> <h2>What do you know about allergies?<br /></h2> <p><p>Haaatschi! The nose is running, the eyes are watering – when the pollen is flying<span style="font-size:9px;"></span>, plagues many of the hay fever. Some people are also allergic to nuts, animal hair or house dust mites. Perhaps you too have an allergy, but can you answer all the questions? Test your knowledge!</p> </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>How many Europeans do you estimate have an allergy?<br /></strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What exactly is an allergy?<br /></strong></h2> <p></h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Is a sun allergy really an allergy?<br /></strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What plays a role in the development of allergies?<br /></strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which allergy do most people in Germany suffer from?<br /></strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the name of the allergy test shown in the picture?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is hyposensitization?<br /></strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>For many people, Fiffy or Meowth trigger a strong sneeze. What exactly do allergy sufferers react to?<strong><br /></strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <p>Anaphylaxis<strong> – What is that?</strong><br /><strong></strong></p> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is a contact allergy?</strong></h2> <p></h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Not paying attention?<br /></strong></h2> </h2> <p><h3></h3> <p>Mhh, you don’t seem to have an allergy. Or maybe you just weren’t paying attention?</p> </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Always up to date – that’s a good thing!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>Not bad, someone with allergies seems to know their way around!</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>You are an allergy expert!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>Are you an expert or have you consulted Google? If the first or none applies: Congratulations, you definitely have the right perspective!</p> </section> <p>

In times of the corona pandemic, it was not always easy for allergy sufferers when they had to sneeze and cough and received anxious looks, especially at the beginning of the corona crisis. After all, outsiders do not know whether those affected only have hay fever or are possibly infected with Covid-19. But asthmatics and allergy sufferers themselves have also worried about whether a corona infection could affect them worse than other people.

Although some symptoms of mild corona courses and hay fever are similar, the two can be distinguished in a few points. In addition to a runny nose, watery and itchy eyes are a typical sign of hay fever. There is also an itching in the throat. An infection with the coronavirus disappears after one to two weeks if the course is mild. Allergy sufferers suffer from their symptoms throughout the pollen season. Read here what distinguishes a corona infection from an allergy.

Of course, the world of allergies isn’t just about hay fever. There are many more allergies that people can develop. And there are different symptoms too. Regardless of whether you have an allergy yourself or not, you can put your knowledge to the test in our quiz. If you know what hyposensitization is, you will definitely come out on top in this knowledge test! Or you’re just lucky and guess the right answers!