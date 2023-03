What do you know about allergies?

Haaatschi! The nose is running, the eyes are watering – when the pollen is flying, plagues many of the hay fever. Some people are also allergic to nuts, animal hair or house dust mites. Perhaps you too have an allergy, but can you answer all the questions? Test your knowledge!

How many Europeans do you estimate have an allergy?



What exactly is an allergy?



Is a sun allergy really an allergy?



What plays a role in the development of allergies?



Which allergy do most people in Germany suffer from?



What is the name of the allergy test shown in the picture?

What is hyposensitization?



For many people, Fiffy or Meowth trigger a strong sneeze. What exactly do allergy sufferers react to?



Anaphylaxis – What is that?



What is a contact allergy?

Not paying attention?

Mhh, you don’t seem to have an allergy. Or maybe you just weren’t paying attention?

Always up to date – that’s a good thing! Not bad, someone with allergies seems to know their way around!