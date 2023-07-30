Allergies, nickel intolerance epidemic: if you feel this way this is the reason | You need to get these foods out of your diet right away

Foods with nickel

In recent years, many people have discovered that they are intolerant to nickel, a real epidemic. What not to eat?

food intolerances, whatever they are, can cause significant problems for the individual. In the event that it is discovered that you have an intolerance towards one substance rather than another, it is essential eliminate all foods that contain it from your diet, in order to avoid unpleasant side effects ranging from simple stomach ache, to shortness of breath and anaphylactic shock.

When, after having consumed a certain food, one realizes that one presents some skin rashes, stomach ache, headache, bloating, nausea and diarrhea, you probably have to wonder if you are allergic or at least intolerant to the food itself, or to some substance contained in it. Any intolerance is very easy to diagnoseundergoing specific blood tests, or allergy tests that are able to offer a complete picture of your state of health.

It should be noted that in recent years, the number of allergic subjects has greatly increased. More and more people allergic or intolerant to gluten, just like nickel. This manifests itself with skin reactions, redness and itching, even before gastrointestinal disorders.

A real epidemic of our days, intolerances, especially al nickel and we will discover the reasons below.

What is nickel and what are the effects on the body

Il Nickel is a type of heavy metal, like mercury. While the latter is present in large quantities in tuna and other fish, nickel it is present above all in cultures, therefore in seasonal fruit and vegetablesAnd. Just washing the fruit is not enough, you need to buy nickel-free products.

To succeed in this aim it is essential learn to read the label and find the words “nickel free”. Consuming nickel when you are allergic to it not only creates skin rashes, but can also cause weight gain, due to the nickel retaining fluids.

Nickel-rich foods

Foods to avoid if you are nickel intolerant

To diagnose nickel intolerance is essential contact specialists and undergo specific investigationsand, as a result of which it will be possible to organize a weekly menu. We recommend avoid chocolate, cashew nuts, but also tomato and cocoa. Apart from these it is recommended not to consume most grains, vegetables such as mushrooms and onions. Then pay attention to seafood and foods such as coffee, yeast, tea and garlic.

Obviously the market offers a series of solutions to those suffering from nickel intolerance with a large number of variations nichel freeperfect for anyone.

