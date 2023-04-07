Home Health Allergies on the rise due to climate change
Health

Allergies on the rise due to climate change

by admin
Allergies on the rise due to climate change

The so-called “pollen season” may soon become a thing of the past. And be replaced by a long, very long period of the year in which allergy sufferers see their quality of life at great risk, and more and more people discover that they have to deal with more or less serious respiratory allergies.

Is spring wonderful? Try asking an allergy sufferer

by Tina Simoniello

What do pollution and climate change do

Blame it on global warming, which extends the flowering time of some species, and on increasingly widespread pollution, if it is true that some gases such as nitric oxide increase our body’s sensitivity to substances…

See also  the food alert for mold risk is triggered

You may also like

Congo, life imprisonment for the six defendants for...

it is useful to check the pollen calendar...

the solution is warm water. The innovative therapy...

Season has started: You should absolutely avoid six...

Istat, birth rate in Italy at an all-time...

Warming belt for pain relief: 5 models in...

What is conservative mastectomy – la Repubblica

sink stinks? Here’s how to get rid of...

pilot forced to make an emergency landing –...

Corona-News: Corona vaccination remains covered by health insurance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy