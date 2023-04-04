Sneezing, an itchy and runny nose, an annoying conjunctivitis: pollen allergy sufferers spend spring (and not only by now) living with annoyances which however can be managed, alleviated and even prevented by following some simple advice. The recommendations come from the president of the Association of Territorial and Hospital Allergologists and Immunologists (AAIITO) Lorenzo Cecchiwho summarized everything there is to know to enjoy the pollen season well in five “rules” discussed during a recent meeting on respiratory allergies promoted by Assosalute, the national association of self-medication drugs.

Awareness and therapies The first step is to have one correct diagnosis of your allergyrelying on a specialist if necessary; once you understand what you are allergic to, it is important to know the "enemy" well in order to be able to defend yourself from it and, for example, "Consult the pollen bulletin, the allergy weather forecast and the pollen mini-atlas on the official websites", he specifies Cecchi. «This can help not to be caught unprepared and to prevent problems due to allergies. The third recommendation is to use the therapies in a conscious manner, consulting with the specialist both for the drugs and for the eventual immunotherapy; it is also very important to respect the timing of the treatment, not starting it too early with respect to flowering and not continuing even after». Self-medication drugs, which have a very high safety profile when used for limited periods, can also be of great help in managing the symptoms that concern the "targets" of allergies.

Medicines and good habits (against allergies) «Antihistamines, available both for topical use in nasal sprays or eye drops or as tablets to be taken orally, represent valid allies and are also safe for children, in the right doses», adds Cecchi. «In case of nasal congestion it may be useful to resort to antihistaminespossibly with vasoconstrictors, while anti-allergic eye drops are useful for relieving the symptoms of conjunctivitis which is often associated with allergic rhinitis. For the use of all medicines, even for self-medication, it is essential to always read the package leaflet and ask the pharmacist for advice; if the symptoms persist, it is advisable to contact your doctor and / or specialist ».