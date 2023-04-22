Allergy-friendly plants for the garden: tips and species

For some hay fever sufferers, a beautiful, blooming garden can be a nightmare in summer. Whether you suffer from mild or severe symptoms, one of the best ways to avoid outdoor pollen is to create a low-allergen garden and choose sneeze-free flowers as an alternative. Below are allergy-friendly garden plants you can grow too!

Tips for an allergy-friendly garden

It is important not only to pay attention to air quality and total pollen count, but also to take measures to make the landscape allergy-friendly. On days when the pollen count is very high, you should stay at home and avoid spending time outdoors. It doesn’t matter how allergy-friendly your garden is, on pollen-heavy days, anyone with allergies will feel uncomfortable. Likewise, gardening should be avoided on days with strong winds. Cold, damp days also help to keep pollen count low.

It is best to stay away from shrubs and trees when they are in flower, their leaves are falling or they are just developing. Clothing that is not too heavy, but still covers your arms and legs, as well as a hat and sunglasses can protect you from the pollen count. Some very sensitive gardeners can protect their airways by wearing dust masks with pollen filters. After working outdoors, be sure to take a long, hot shower and then wash your gardening clothes. On days with high pollen concentrations, you should also avoid drying your clothes outside on clotheslines.

While you or a neighbor is mowing the lawn, you should close all windows and keep them closed for at least a few hours. If your yard is surrounded by grass, you should cut the grass extremely short so the seeds don’t have a chance to germinate. You can also reduce the amount of allergens in your yard by wetting the grass before gardening.

Allergy-friendly plants for the garden – choose the right ones

If you want to garden but are allergic to plants grown in gardens, don’t let the possibility of exposure to pollen prevent you from reaping the benefits of gardening. You can find out how to create an allergy-friendly garden. All your fears of spring will be allayed if you plan carefully and choose plants that are low in allergens in their pollen or other constituents.

Coniferous trees are good

Allergy sufferers will be relieved to learn that coniferous hedges planted around the garden can help keep pollen clouds out of the garden. Not only are they a beautiful addition to the sense of solitude, but they also provide year-round interest. If you are unsure about which trees to choose, some of the best options are spruce, cedar, fir, juniper, or yew.

Plants for allergy sufferers – beautiful petunias

Due to their long flowering period, petunias are among the most coveted flowers of all. They are perfect for adding an instant pop of color to your garden and are suitable for both flower beds and outdoor pots.

Petunias are annual flowers that thrive in full sun and should be watered regularly. The flowers come in a variety of colors and patterns, including striped ones, making them a potentially eye-catching part of an anti-allergy garden.

Allergy-friendly plants for the garden – magnolias

The showy magnolias make an excellent addition to landscapes designed to reduce allergy symptoms. Not only are they prized for their huge, fragrant flowers, but these plants are known to not cause an allergic reaction in most people.

Fuchsias for an anti-allergy outdoor space

The resilient fuchsias have a distinctive teardrop shape and because they come in so many different colors they are perfect to complement the other flowers in the garden. Not only are they beautiful and tender, but they are also edible and are often used as an ingredient in delicious jams.

geraniums

Would you like to spice up the look of your hanging baskets with a splash of colour? One of the best decisions you can make is choosing allergy-friendly geraniums, which have long been a gardener’s favorite. Geraniums can thrive in most areas of the garden because they don’t need as much direct sunlight as other plants. Regularly removing faded flower heads can speed up flower regrowth.

Begonias

These free flowering plants tend to produce relatively little pollen and can stand in almost any partially shaded garden. All of the common forms of begonias are allergen-free options for people suffering from allergic reactions.

Allergy-friendly plants for the garden – fruit trees (apple tree, pear tree, plum tree)

If you’re sitting outside in the warmer months, don’t worry about a runny nose or sneezing – you can enjoy a bounty harvest of delicious fruit instead.

Other allergy-friendly plants for the garden include:

Rhododendron, Hibiscus, Hydrangea, Viburnum, Azalea, Boxwood, Bougainvillea, Camellia, Clematis, Crocus, Iris, Phlox, Tulip, Verbena, Rose, Sunflower, Daisy, Narcissus