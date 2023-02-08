What are the symptoms of true allergy and how to distinguish it from lactose intolerance. What are the risks, what are the precautions to take and what remedies are there

What is the difference with lactose intolerance? The intolerance depends on a partial or total deficiency of the lactase enzyme which is used to digest lactose; this is not absorbed and in the intestine it becomes food for bacteria which ferment it, producing gas and therefore disturbances such as swelling, pain, constipation or diarrhea, from half an hour to two hours after consumption. Unlike allergy, intolerance does not involve the immune system and does not cause life-threatening reactions. There are lactase supplements in pills that can be taken between five and 30 minutes before a meal in which the introduction of dairy products cannot be avoided: they can reduce the symptoms but they are not used to allow repeated mistakes and above all they should not be used by those allergic to milk.

What is cow’s milk allergy? Food allergies are abnormal reactions to an element of food that the immune system recognizes as dangerous even though it is not; sensitization occurs on first contact, i.e. antibodies (type E immunoglobulins) are formed which then trigger a rapid and violent allergic response in the event of subsequent contacts, even with minimal traces of that food. In the case of cow’s milk allergy, one reacts to proteins such as casein, lactoglobulins or lactalbumin; the problem manifests itself in the first years of life and in about 70% of cases it disappears by the age of five to seven.

How do you recognize a milk allergy?



The immediate response and in addition to gastrointestinal disturbances (pain, nausea, vomiting) there may be respiratory symptoms (including rhinitis, cough, difficulty breathing) and skin symptoms (urticaria, redness, irritation and swelling), up to very serious reactions such as anaphylaxis. For the diagnosis it is necessary to evaluate the clinical history and undergo a series of tests (cutaneous and serological for specific IgE, together with exclusion and provocation diets) to be performed under medical supervision. None of the tests other than the validated allergy tests can give reliable answers.

What are the precautions to take?

Milk and dairy products must be eliminated from the diet; the restrictions depend on the milk protein that is not tolerated, some can degrade at high temperatures allowing selected patients to tolerate baked goods. You must always read the ingredients on labels and menus and know how to manage emergencies in the event of accidental consumption, always having the adrenaline auto-injector with you.

What risks are there?

In severe cases it can lead to anaphylactic shock: Usually starts with itching, dry, scratchy cough, swollen tongue and lips, or shortness of breath/wheezing; then the pressure can drop with dizziness and confusion, up to loss of consciousness and coma. The severity of milk allergy and therefore the risk of anaphylaxis is not easy to measure, even taking into account the clinical history, because it depends on many factors.

Who should have the adrenaline pen with them?



All patients with severe allergy: a lifesaver that blocks the progression of the anaphylactic reaction; the tool must be prescribed by the allergist, who must explain how to use it (even in moments of panic). Every patient at risk should have two and know how to use them at initial symptoms; in Italy there is a large difference between the Regions in the supply of the two auto-injectors.

Can you cure food allergies?



About 30% of cases of milk allergy are severe and persist into adolescence and adulthood. Immunotherapy is possible in selected patients, with desensitization which teaches the immune system to tolerate milk: some can reach tolerance, others increase the dose they manage to ingest without reactions, in case of accidental consumption. The treatment involves increasing the dose of allergen to which you are exposed through precise protocols, lasting for years, to be performed in the hospital: very dangerous DIY. Studies are underway to evaluate biological drugs (monoclonal antibodies).