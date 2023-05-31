Allergy: why you should do hatha yoga for hay fever

Hatha yoga can reduce allergy-related inflammation of the nasal mucosa. A study shows that. After eight weeks, the researchers discovered another positive development in the subjects.

Allergic rhinitis is inflammation of the nasal mucosa in response to allergens. There is evidence in the literature that yoga can improve health and have positive effects on the immune system. A recent study has now examined the effects of hatha yoga on rhinitis symptoms and cytokines in people with allergic rhinitis.

Yoga for allergy symptoms?

A total of 27 patients with allergic rhinitis were randomly divided into two groups: control group (n = 14) and yoga group (n = 13). The control group continued their normal activities, the yoga group completed a hatha yoga training protocol for 60 minutes 3 times a week for 8 weeks. Physiological features, symptoms of allergic rhinitis and cytokine secretion were analyzed comparatively before and after the yoga session.

Randomized controlled study with 27 subjects

After 8 weeks, the yoga group had an increased maximum nasal inspiratory flow (PNIF), significantly lower rhinitis symptoms and significantly lower nasal blood flow (NBF) compared to the pre-test. In addition, the yoga group had significantly higher nasal secretion of interleukin-2 than the control group. This indicates a reduction in inflammation of the nasal mucosa. Interleukin-6 secretion remained the same in both groups.

Relief of allergy symptoms and improvement of cytokine profile

The results of the study showed that 8-week hatha yoga practice can improve allergic rhinitis symptoms. The study authors were also able to determine positive effects on the cytokine profile of the subjects.