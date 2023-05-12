Allevi pays tribute to the nurses, ‘you saved my life’ – Healthcare

Nurses “are the ones who spend the most time in contact with us patients during their hospitalization. They carry out an authentic mission, in bringing medication, in alleviating suffering and in giving a word of hope. On their feast day, and in all the others, our most sincere thanks go”. This is the tribute to nurses, which arrives on Facebook from the composer on the occasion of the International Day dedicated to them Giovanni Allevibeing treated for myeloma.

“I came to you disoriented, afraid that my life was hanging by a thread, after having made the discovery that unfortunately my body is not eternal – explains the composer in a video, addressing the nurses – yet you welcomed me lovingly And then a deep sense of gratitude towards you developed in my heart”. “And so – continues Allevi – it happened that every time a nurse or a male nurse came through the door to bring me a medicine or a painkiller, I asked him a question that was very important to me: ‘But do you realize that you’re saving my life’ After a small initial perplexity, here comes a disarmingly humble response: ‘I only make a small piece’. I retorted that that small piece combined with the others saves your life. In short, whether you like it or not, you carry out a very important mission And we, the patients, are deeply grateful to you.”

“The step, then, was short – adds the composer -: not only those who brought an important drug saved your life, but also those who cleaned the floor or made the bed or those who asked what I wanted to eat for lunch or dinner. The The eighth floor of the Int, National Cancer Institute, is the place I frequented the most. For me it is not a ward, but a sacred place, where life is manifested in all its authenticity. And all that is not authentic collapses and no longer makes sense”. “Today, which is your day of celebration – concludes Allevi – I want us to say goodbye with a little reflection: I am a supporter of science and scientific research, without which I would not be here to speak to you. But know that a word of hope and a smile are as powerful as a drug”.

Nurses ignored and underpaid, Nursind’s complaint

The ER coordinator attacks, so there’s no future

BOLOGNA – On the occasion of International Nurses Dayand, which is celebrated on 12 May all over the world, the regional coordinator for Emilia-Romagna and territorial secretary of the Nursind, the nurses’ union, Antonella Rodigliano still denounces various problems that the profession is experiencing, including precariousness, abandonments, low salaries, exhausting shifts, health and safety risks.

“As we have always reiterated, nurses are pillars of our healthcare; however, at the moment we do not receive any type of support, either political or from companies”, he attacks. Recalling the work done by the category during the Covid emergency, Rodigliano underlines that “only the recognition in words followed but in substance nothing has changed.

“Many slogans and few concrete interventions, both at national and regional level. Not only that: now we find reorganization models with no future for this category, less and less listened to and with increasing loads and skills, but at zero cost. they are less and less conciliatory and work-related stress is rampant, not to mention the growing abandonment of public health professionals towards the private sector”.

From the point of view of wages, “in Italy we have salaries that are at least 500 euros lower than our European colleagues – he continues – Sacrifices and professionalism deserve more dignified compensation, instead the resources are ever fewer and the contracts do not take into account inflation and the the cost of living is increasing. It is also for this reason that the category is becoming less and less attractive”. Among the complaints also that “of clientelism and nepotism – he insists – It is regrettable that professional merits are often set aside in favor of favoritism and personal connections”. Not only criticism launched by the union but also a proactive look at the future of the nurse who should be “increasingly autonomous, specialized like doctors and with advanced skills, including the possibility of prescribing drugs – he concludes – A nurse capable of taking care at 360 degrees of the patient, until discharge”.

In Italy there are 65,000 nurses missing but few graduate

In Italy they receive the lowest salaries in Europe

“65,000 nurses are missing in Italy and of these at least 20,000 are family and community nurses, envisaged by the standards set by the Pnrr for the reorganization of territorial health care. But there is also a shortage in hospitals, triage, nursing homes and hospices “. This was explained to ANSA by Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of the National Federation of Orders of Nurses, on the occasion of the International Nurses Day which is celebrated on May 12. There are approximately 456,000 registered nurses and, of these, over 280,300 are employed on permanent contracts.

The paradox, Mangiacavalli points out, is that “in the last two years” the places available for the nursing degree course have increased, but in some universities many have not been assigned. This happens because it is an unattractive degree, for a low-paid and very tiring profession, with few career opportunities”. Nurses in Italy receive among the lowest salaries in Europe and working conditions are inadequate by all the aspects: almost 60% of them declare, especially after the pandemic, that they still do not have access to psychological support.

Almost 80% have a post-basic academic path, while there is a need for more academic paths to enhance skills. For this, asks Fnopi, “a clinical-specialist training course is needed that opens up to professional growth and makes the profession more attractive”. This too will be discussed, from 12 to 14 May in Bergamo and Brescia, at the event “The talent of nurses”, which will take stock of the present and future of this figure. Moments of reflection will be held in the symbolic place of the pandemic emergency, an emergency that has highlighted the role of the nurse even more, thanks to the relationship of trust created with the patients, in the toughest moments of the Covid-19. “Art and Science in evolution” is the slogan chosen this year by Fnopi to celebrate May 12, the day of the birth of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.