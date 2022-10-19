The Literary Gymnasium born in Cagliari last June on the initiative of the poet and writer Andrea Melis also lands in Oristano. After the success of the Cagliari experience, the second headquarters of the gym will be inaugurated, which was created in collaboration with the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Oristano and the Oristano Foundation.

The two opening Open Days will take place on Saturday 22 and Saturday 29 October at the premises of the Hospitalis Sancti Antoni (via Cagliari 157). In addition to the important guests and the founder Andrea Melis, some members of the Cagliari office will also be present at the two evenings, where for a month we have been working every Monday for 3 hours in the exercise of writing.

“Inserted in the Oristanottobreventi calendar, the Literary Gymnasium is an original project that we immediately liked and that was born in perfect coherence with the programs of the Councilorship and the Oristano Foundation – underlines the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Oristano Luca Faedda -. The Literary Gym – the first experience in Italy of a physical and permanent space exclusively dedicated to those who want to write – was born last June in the theater of the Intrepidi Monelli, in the Cagliari district of Sant’Avendrace. Just like the instructor of a real gym, Andrea Melis offers a series of “tools” through which to “train” one’s talent ”.

“In Cagliari, a cohesive group was immediately created with dozens of authors and aspiring authors, committed to very interesting literary projects of fiction, non-fiction, poetry – explains Melis, poet and writer, author Feltrinelli who has been involved in writing and culture -. A physical community has been created that involves wonderful people ranging from 20 to 70 years old. Now we are very curious to see how Oristano will respond to the launch of this project “.

“The weekly appointment in the gym helps first of all to motivate people to carry out literary projects – adds Melis -. To pull the book out of the drawer, those poems never rearranged, those family tales that could become a novel. Doing it surrounded by other writers with whom to drink a coffee, exchange opinions and experiences is the second strong point of the initiative. After very hard years of physical and mental distancing, we need to start investing again in physical places and human relationships, beauty and culture “.

The Literary Gym does not intend to replace the existing writing schools, the founder points out, but rather makes use of collaborations with external teachers and teachers who help members develop their talent, but also complete professionalism with respect to the publishing world. In particular, Melis, as a coach, individually motivates the members, follows them in the projects by preparing training courses, recommending readings, manuals, films, writing courses and exercises which are then shared during the weekly meetings.

The program

The Oristano program includes two free Open Days open to all (writers, journalists, readers, book lovers and simply curious) aimed at familiarizing themselves with the space and meeting the special guests of the Gym.

Saturday 22 October, 6 pm – Andrea Melis will talk live video from Naples with Lorenzo Marone (writer, publishes for Einaudi, Feltrinelli), Patrizio Zurru (editor and literary agent Arkadia). Followed by the Round Table: Nadia Paddeu (editor and literary coach), Melania Muscas (editor and new writer) and Valeria Usala (writer and literary coach, author for Garzanti). Round table with the Oristano booksellers (Marina Casta – Mondadori, Mauro Canu – Libreria Canu, Davide Piras – Dorian Gray, Manuela Porcedda – Librid, Giorgia Littera representing the booksellers of Punto Giunti).

Saturday 29 October, 6 pm – Andrea Melis will talk live video from Rome with Andrew Faber (Poet and writer, Rizzoli, Interno Poesia), Marcello Fois (writer, playwright and screenwriter) in connection from Bologna, Ciro Auriemma (writer, editor, literary scout), Eleonora Carta ( writer and essayist), Maurizio Cristalla (cultural organizer – Iglesias Book Fair, Festival, Reviews), Giuditta Sireus (cultural manager) and Alessandro Cocco (La Zattera publisher and bookseller).