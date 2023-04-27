Allied foods of the brain: which ones to choose and why

Allied foods of the brain find out what they are and which ones to prefer to boost our memory and our brain activity.

By now it is common knowledge that what we eat affects greatly on our state of health and also on our brain activity. Since ancient times Hippocrates said “let diet be your only medicine”.

A healthy lifestyle choice will help our body and mind, through food we can benefit from many property, vitamins and nutrients that will help us to be more energetic and operational, to make us feel less tired and healthier by preventing various pathologies. Eating healthily and with quality will improve the appearance of our skin and slow down the aging process, stimulate and enhance our functions cognitive.

Even the brain needs good nutrition and a correct lifestyle to function at its best, some foods can be excellent allies of this organ. Certain foods are in fact able to improve our memory and preserve brain structures.

Nutrition, which foods to choose to boost our brain

To keep our brain structures healthy, it is good to prefer orange and red foods that derive from the high concentration of vitamin C and carotenoids.

So oranges, carrots and strawberries are excellent allies of the brain, they perform an action antioxidant able to fight free radicals. Even pumpkin, grapefruit, peppers, ripe tomatoes and red fruits must not be lacking in our diet, these varieties of fruit and vegetables allow you to have a smarter brain reactive thanks to high oxygenation.

Il dark chocolate rich in magnesium, it improves concentration, fights stress and makes us feel better by acting on the hormones that regulate our mood, it is also an excellent source of iron, ideal for tissue oxygenation. To obtain the benefits, however, it is good that the dark chocolate is from 70% onwards. Green tea is a drink of choice that will have incredible effects on our concentration and memory, the beneficial properties contained in this substance contribute to a better performance. The same goes for honey, rosemary, bananas, whole grains and oilseeds.



According to some Education it has been found that to prevent various neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss it is very useful to take essential fatty acids, such as omega three contained above all in fatty fish, extra virgin olive oil and avocado. These foods help manage stress and maintain heart, joint and brain health. Salmon trout, salmon, mackerel and sardines are fish to be preferred for brain health and beyond, such as chia seeds, flax seeds and dried fruit in general.

