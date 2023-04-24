Home » Allies wanted against discrimination: German Aidshilfe starts Allyship campaign “It’s my turn!”
Berlin – The German Aidshilfe (DAH) has started the Allyship campaign “It’s my turn!”. The campaign wants to motivate people to become active as allies against stigmatization and discrimination.

Under www.ichbindran.de the campaign will present role models with different themes in the coming months. Her examples raise awareness of everyday discrimination and show how you can become an Ally yourself – be it at work or in healthcare, while dating or hanging out with family and friends.

Tattoo artist Diego starts things off. He says: “When it comes to tattooing, HIV doesn’t play a role for me!” – because he knows that standard hygiene measures protect against HIV. Diego’s move against HIV discrimination is therefore that he does not ask about an HIV infection in the initial interview or questionnaire and enlightens his colleagues.

Tackling Discrimination: Allies Help

Even today, people living with HIV still experience a variety of stigmatization and discrimination – often at the same time as other forms of discrimination such as racism or devaluation as drug users.

It is all the more important that we find allies who do something against discrimination. This supports and sets an example for good social interaction.

Now it’s “It’s my turn!”

Anyone can become an Ally, which is why the Allyship campaign is telling us all it’s your turn.

Information and ideas on how everyone can work against discrimination and for an inclusive society can be found on the campaign website ichbindran.de.

“It’s my turn!” is accompanied by activities in social media:

