Home » allows you to measure insulin automatically
Health

allows you to measure insulin automatically

by admin

The so-called «artificial pancreas», i.e. the insulin pump placed in the abdominal cavity of patients with type 1 diabetes (insulin-dependent), self-regulates the release of insulin according to need, i.e. in a personalized way and quite similar to what the pancreas does in healthy people. This is possible thanks to a customizable command algorithm, developed by the universities of Padua, Pavia and Yale.

This is suggested by a study published in APL Bioengineering which talks about how the effectiveness of the algorithm has been proven through a simulation. “Not only is the infusion of insulin much more physiological, because natural physiology is reproduced, but it also simplifies the problem of control because there are no delays in administration – he explains Claudius Cobelliauthor of the publication – This means that you can have very simple and precise control to manage everyday situations».

The current method of calculating insulin needs to be replaced: here’s why

The current method of automated insulin delivery, based on subcutaneous sensor technology, requires patients to manually enter the
number of carbohydrates they consume: in fact, they inform the system of the meals they are about to consume. But the system is slow to detect and deliver insulin.

Delays, combined with the likelihood of miscalculations, make the system prone to inaccuracies and increase the risk of taking too much insulin (hyperinsulinemia), making the situation worse.

Better to rely on artificial measurement

Using a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved simulator designed for continuous subcutaneous insulin delivery, the researchers developed a model that accounts for differences between individual patients: The pump’s artificial control algorithm requires no activity by the patient. «This is a great advantage because it allows customization – Cobelli points out – Different people have different needs»

See also  Farewell to Olga Naso, president of the IrisRoma - Medicina association

You may also like

Wine “seriously harms health”: shock labels, EU silent

Killed in a car in Milan, wife sentenced...

Medical president accuses government of jeopardizing democracy through...

Stabilization process opposition competition for Dietitian-nutritionist of the...

Paolo Noise leaves the Isola dei Famosi: what...

Preventing dementia: What is important to stay mentally...

Get rid of ants on strawberries: These home...

Psoriatic arthritis: Targeted biologic therapies offer hope

German Bundestag – Approval of vaccines after clinical...

when the gym creates fear and embarrassment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy