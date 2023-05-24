allows you to measure insulin automatically

The so-called «artificial pancreas», i.e. the insulin pump placed in the abdominal cavity of patients with type 1 diabetes (insulin-dependent), self-regulates the release of insulin according to need, i.e. in a personalized way and quite similar to what the pancreas does in healthy people. This is possible thanks to a customizable command algorithm, developed by the universities of Padua, Pavia and Yale.

This is suggested by a study published in APL Bioengineering which talks about how the effectiveness of the algorithm has been proven through a simulation. “Not only is the infusion of insulin much more physiological, because natural physiology is reproduced, but it also simplifies the problem of control because there are no delays in administration – he explains Claudius Cobelliauthor of the publication – This means that you can have very simple and precise control to manage everyday situations».

The current method of calculating insulin needs to be replaced: here’s why

The current method of automated insulin delivery, based on subcutaneous sensor technology, requires patients to manually enter the

number of carbohydrates they consume: in fact, they inform the system of the meals they are about to consume. But the system is slow to detect and deliver insulin.

Delays, combined with the likelihood of miscalculations, make the system prone to inaccuracies and increase the risk of taking too much insulin (hyperinsulinemia), making the situation worse.

Better to rely on artificial measurement

Using a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved simulator designed for continuous subcutaneous insulin delivery, the researchers developed a model that accounts for differences between individual patients: The pump’s artificial control algorithm requires no activity by the patient. «This is a great advantage because it allows customization – Cobelli points out – Different people have different needs»