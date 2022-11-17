It’s called “Alma Gym” and it’s the first university sports center directly managed by Cusb in Forli and open to the university community and citizens. located inside the Er.Go University Residence, in the historic building in via Sassi, the new gym represents a further service of the Alma Mater in support of its community, an ideal place to combine study, sport and the desire to be together, but also a modern fitness center with state-of-the-art machinery and professionalism open to the local area.

VIDEO – The presentation of the gym

“The investment, which is part of a wider redevelopment project that sees the University of Bologna and Cusb working together also in the Romagna offices to improve spaces and management of sports facilities, aims to promote a better quality of life both for the community of the Alma Mater and for the city communities in which we operate and thus increase opportunities for socializing, for authentic encounters and for inclusion – are the words of the rector Giovanni Molari -. fundamental principles that distinguish our vision of the University: the increase of social responsibility in all the activities we carry out and the application in every area of ​​the principles of equity, sustainability, inclusion and respect for diversity”.

“We are very happy to host this gym at the service of the entire student community of Forlì – said Patrizia Mondin, director of Er.Go -. We like that the spaces of the Er.Go residences are used not only by the students assigned accommodation and thanks to an active collaboration between the University and Er.Go it is possible to make the most of the services for students.So in the Sassi Masini residence both the gym and the study rooms on the ground floor are open to all male and female students of the Campus”.

The gym

Made with the support of Er.Go. (Regional Agency for the Right to Higher Education) and the collaboration of the University’s historical partners (Macron, Technogym and Matteiplast) a structure of over 200 square meters is opened, easily accessible from the Forlì Campus both by bicycle and on foot. Alma Gym Forlì includes a tool room with latest generation Technogym machines (cardio machines, isotonic machines, training castle, multifunctional exercise machines, free area for weight training and functional training), changing rooms, as well as wifi service for students of the residence.

Open every day from Monday to Sunday, it offers all members a Personal Trainer service with qualified instructors and sports science graduates who will create personalized training programs based on everyone’s needs and goals. Alma Gym Forlì will be able to host trainees from the Motor and Sports Science Courses. Several projects are already being defined in collaboration with Serinar, Er.Go. and the Forlì Campus to promote university services, motor activity and good practices related to health and well-being starting from the 5th grade of high school. For info on timetables, rates and subscription methods: https://cusb.unibo.it/it/servizi-e-impianti/alma-gym-forli