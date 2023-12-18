Almond cheese cakes with plums | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the cakes:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place baking rings with a diameter of 6-8 cm on top. Put butter in a pot and melt. Place the ground almonds and a little less than two thirds of the coconut blossom sugar in a bowl and add the butter. Mix everything well. Pour the dough into the rings and press flat to create a layer of 1-2 cm. Cook the almond bases in the oven for 7 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Put the sour cream in a bowl and add the egg, cornstarch and the remaining coconut blossom sugar. Wash the lemon well, grate the peel and squeeze out the juice. Cut open the vanilla pod and scrape out the pulp. Add the prepared ingredients to the sour cream and mix everything briefly with a hand blender. Pour the cream into the baking rings on the almond bases. Bake the cakes in the oven for another 15-20 minutes. Remove the baking rings and let the cakes cool down.

Ingredients for the plums:

Core the plums and cut into wedges. Pour coconut blossom sugar into a pan and caramelize. Deglaze with cherry juice. Place the cinnamon stick and vanilla pod in the stock and let everything simmer over a gentle heat. Squeeze the lemon and orange and pour the juice into a separate bowl. Stir in the cornstarch, then add the stock to the cherry juice in the pan. Let it simmer until the cloudiness of the cornstarch has disappeared. Add the plums. Bring everything to the boil briefly, then remove the pan from the heat and season with a little zest from the citrus fruits. Let the plums steep in the stock for about 20 minutes.

To serve:

Wash and dry the mint and pluck the leaves from the stems. Spread some sour cream on a plate. Place the plums on top in a semicircle. Place the cake next to it. Drizzle the stock from the pan over the plums and garnish with mint leaves.

Further information

Advent is the ideal time for baking. Recipes, interesting facts about ingredients and spices and tips for baking. more

This topic in the program:

Eat better! | December 17, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

