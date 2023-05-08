Almond oil for skin and hair: tips for correct use

Apply almond oil: How to care for your skin and hair with the rich oil

Due to its valuable ingredients, almond oil is well suited for skin and hair care. Here you can find out what you need to know about the natural product and how to use almond oil.

Almond oil is suitable for skin and hair care and is also used in cooking. The rich skin oil is said to strengthen the natural protective barrier, improve elasticity and protect the skin from harmful environmental influences. It is said to have a constructive effect and, with regular use, to soften the skin. However, you must differentiate between sweet and bitter almond oil; only the former is suitable for cosmetic use and cooking. Read here how almond oil is made, what is in it and how you can use it.

You should pay attention to this when buying almond oil



Almond oil is obtained from the seeds of the fruit of the almond tree, which is mostly found in the Mediterranean region and in California in the USA. There is oil from sweet and bitter almonds. For application to skin and hair you should only almond oil from sweet almonds and pay attention to high-quality, cold-pressed, unrefined oil from organic farming. The manufacturing process without the addition of heat is gentler, so that the valuable ingredients are preserved. Bitter almond oil, on the other hand, is obtained from bitter almonds and is suitable as an essential oil, but not for consumption or as a cosmetic product.

What can you do with almond oil?



Sweet almond oil is used in body and face care. But it can also be used for cooking.

As body and face oil: After cleansing your face, massage a few drops of almond oil into your skin with your fingertips. The rich oil is well suited for dry and sensitive skin. You can also rub the body with the nourishing almond oil. To do this, apply the almond oil to the skin in circular movements.

After cleansing your face, massage a few drops of almond oil into your skin with your fingertips. The rich oil is well suited for dry and sensitive skin. You can also rub the body with the nourishing almond oil. To do this, apply the almond oil to the skin in circular movements. As bath oil: If you like to bathe, almond oil is also suitable for adding to the bath water. Only add enough oil to the bath water until a film forms on the water surface.

If you like to bathe, almond oil is also suitable for adding to the bath water. Only add enough oil to the bath water until a film forms on the water surface. As hair oil: Almond oil can also care for brittle hair ends. To do this, distribute a small amount into the ends of the hair and let the oil work in without washing it out.

How to apply almond oil on skin



almond oil is non-comedogenic, so that it does not clog the skin’s sebum glands. This prevents the formation of pimples and blackheads and means that almond oil is not only suitable for dry and sensitive skin, but also for the care of impure skin. It is a mild oil and is therefore an ingredient in many care products from body lotions and face creams to shampoos.

For skin care, apply a thin layer of almond oil to cleansed skin and let it absorb. Depending on the skin type, it may take some time to move in. You do not have to wash off the almond oil afterwards. However, you should not use the oil on open wounds, but this generally applies to the use of care products.

Apply almond oil to hair



Stressed hair that tends to breakage and split ends can be well cared for with almond oil. On the one hand, you can massage it into the ends of your hair after washing your hair without rinsing it out afterwards, and on the other hand, almond oil is suitable for a rich hair treatment. You can distribute the oil throughout your hair. Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash your hair thoroughly. The oil is also said to be suitable for dry scalps and to effectively combat dandruff and prevent it from developing.

Almond Oil: That’s in it



Use for skin and hair care Cold-pressed organic almond oilto benefit from the valuable ingredients.

Unsaturated fatty acids: These are similar to your own skin lipids, so almond oil helps the skin absorb fatty acids better. Most of it is oleic acid, which has the advantage of being able to penetrate into the deep layers of the skin.

These are similar to your own skin lipids, so almond oil helps the skin absorb fatty acids better. Most of it is oleic acid, which has the advantage of being able to penetrate into the deep layers of the skin. palmitic acid: It strengthens the skin’s natural protective acid mantle.

It strengthens the skin’s natural protective acid mantle. Linoleic acid: The rich oil provides the skin with plenty of moisture. In addition, linoleic acid has an anti-inflammatory effect and can reduce skin irritation.

The rich oil provides the skin with plenty of moisture. In addition, linoleic acid has an anti-inflammatory effect and can reduce skin irritation. Vitamin E: The included Vitamin E serves the skin as Protection against free radicals that can attack the skin’s collagen.

The included Vitamin E serves the skin as Protection against free radicals that can attack the skin’s collagen. Vitamin B: The vitamin can support cell growth and helps the skin to regenerate.

You might also be interested in:

This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

hl