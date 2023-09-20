Home » Almonds: A Powerful Weapon for Weight Loss and Cardiovascular Health, According to Australian Study
Almonds: A Powerful Weapon for Weight Loss and Cardiovascular Health, According to Australian Study

A recent study conducted by the University of South Australia has found that including almonds in a low-calorie diet can not only help with weight loss but also improve cardiovascular health. The research, published in the journal Obesity, examined the effects of low-calorie diets on 106 participants over a nine-month period.

During the study, participants followed a three-month low-calorie diet to lose weight, followed by six months on a low-energy diet to maintain their weight. Half of the participants included 15% of their energy intake from whole, unsalted, unpeeled almonds, while the other half consumed carbohydrate-rich snacks like rice cakes or granola bars.

Both groups experienced a reduction in body weight of approximately seven kilos. However, the group consuming almonds saw statistically significant changes in certain lipoprotein subfractions, which are known to be highly atherogenic. These changes resulted in improved long-term cardiovascular health.

Lead researcher Sharayah Carter explains that almonds are an excellent snack due to their high protein, fiber, vitamin, and mineral content. Additionally, they contain unsaturated fats that can improve blood cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and contribute to heart health.

Almonds have long been regarded as a nutritious and healthy food. They are rich in nutrients and have been shown to lower cholesterol levels, reduce oxidative stress, and improve overall heart health. This new study further strengthens the evidence supporting the benefits of almonds in a low-calorie diet and maintaining good cardiovascular health.

The findings from this study could have important implications for individuals looking to lose weight and improve their heart health. Adding almonds to a low-calorie diet may provide additional health benefits and contribute to long-term success in weight management.

As always, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet. The study was published in Obesity in September 2023 and was funded by the University of South Australia.

Almonds continue to be a powerhouse of nutrition, offering a range of health benefits. Including them in a balanced diet can provide a variety of nutrients and contribute to overall well-being.

